Biden to announce more $$$$ for Ukraine defense (meanwhile here's our OWN border)

'It is a CORRUPT regime': Rand Paul has HAD IT, goes OFF on Biden and Ukraine like never before (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on September 21, 2023
Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Biden keeps giving money to Ukraine which is currently holding an American journalist against his will.

They impeached Trump over a phone call, guys.

Rand Paul has had ENOUGH ... he's holding nothing back and we kinda sorta totally LOVE IT.

Watch:

What he said.

Suspended next year's election, invaded churches, arrested priests ... and holding an American journalist who they claim was spreading 'Russian propaganda' against his will. What the Hell is Biden thinking?

Wait, scratch that as we're pretty sure Biden isn't actually 'thinking' about anything.

And we keep giving them billions of dollars. 

Make this make sense!

Excellent point.

Why do we keep sending them billions of dollars if Zelenskyy isn't even working to end the war? Has Biden empowered an actual dictator? 

True story.

***

