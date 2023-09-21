'It is a CORRUPT regime': Rand Paul has HAD IT, goes OFF on Biden and Ukraine like never before (watch)

Biden keeps giving money to Ukraine which is currently holding an American journalist against his will.

They impeached Trump over a phone call, guys.

Rand Paul has had ENOUGH ... he's holding nothing back and we kinda sorta totally LOVE IT.

Watch:

Rand Paul finally SNAPS on Ukraine approved narrative:



"Ukraine banned the political parties, they’ve invaded churches, they’ve arrested priests, so no, it isn’t a democracy, it’s a corrupt regime."



pic.twitter.com/XMvorWhVvj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 21, 2023

What he said.

Suspended next year's election, invaded churches, arrested priests ... and holding an American journalist who they claim was spreading 'Russian propaganda' against his will. What the Hell is Biden thinking?

Wait, scratch that as we're pretty sure Biden isn't actually 'thinking' about anything.

Holy CRAP! I didn't know they finally got @GonzaloLira1968!



Terrible news!!!



Praying for him! 🙏🙏🙏



God bless the truth tellers. We are living in perilous times.. — ❌Ƭαвιтнα Ɓℓιѕѕ❌ ❤🇺🇸👠💄👛🔫 (@BlissTabitha) September 21, 2023

And we keep giving them billions of dollars.

Make this make sense!

They are thinking the war will STILL be happening next year. They better stop sending money then, it's obviously NOT helping. — Serabee (@sunnydazeuk) September 21, 2023

Excellent point.

Why do we keep sending them billions of dollars if Zelenskyy isn't even working to end the war? Has Biden empowered an actual dictator?

We need to stop the billions of dollars going to Ukraine right away — digitalphotobuzz (@digitalphotobuz) September 21, 2023

True story.

