Check out what Kamala Harris is REALLY concerned about 'protecting' ... (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on September 18, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kamala Harris has been tireless in her pursuit of adequate legislation, support for the cities and states along the southern border, and fighting to improve our outdated and red-tape-filled immigration system as it currently stands. Harris takes her job as Southern Border Czar VERY seriously ... 

JUST kidding.

As record-breaking numbers of illegals continued crossing our southern border, Harris was busy protecting hip hop.

No really.

Take a look:

Ok? We weren't aware there was any danger of it going anywhere.

HEH.

Right? We were super worried about hip-hop and stuff.

Breathtaking, ain't it?

Yeah, dog.

Excellent point.

Again, we had no idea anyone was trying to erase it in the first place.

Good thing our vice president is out there pandering to Black Americans ... wait ... sorry ... protecting hip-hop. Yeah, that's it.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

