Check out what Kamala Harris is REALLY concerned about 'protecting' ... (watch)

Kamala Harris has been tireless in her pursuit of adequate legislation, support for the cities and states along the southern border, and fighting to improve our outdated and red-tape-filled immigration system as it currently stands. Harris takes her job as Southern Border Czar VERY seriously ...

JUST kidding.

As record-breaking numbers of illegals continued crossing our southern border, Harris was busy protecting hip hop.

No really.

Take a look:

After half a century, it is clear: hip hop will not be erased. Hip hop is here to stay. pic.twitter.com/prs07NBQzX — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 18, 2023

Ok? We weren't aware there was any danger of it going anywhere.

Have we ever seen an administration that can't get its messaging aligned for even a single day?



Joe thinks he can cure cancer.

Kamala thinks she's a black woman. pic.twitter.com/xlPhYIzOkL — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) September 18, 2023

HEH.

glad you have your priorities straight — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 18, 2023

Right? We were super worried about hip-hop and stuff.

What an astute statement. You keep impressing everyone with your intellect — BH (@bradyjholt) September 18, 2023

Breathtaking, ain't it?

Things appear to have been quite lit, dog. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 18, 2023

Yeah, dog.

Nobody is trying to "erase" it — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸 (@DocKilmer) September 18, 2023

Excellent point.

Again, we had no idea anyone was trying to erase it in the first place.

Good thing our vice president is out there pandering to Black Americans ... wait ... sorry ... protecting hip-hop. Yeah, that's it.

