Self-OWN alert! Adam Kinzinger posts HUMILIATING poll to justify his congressional pension and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:46 PM on September 14, 2023
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Ugh, would someone pretty please with sugar, sprinkles and a cherry on top give Adam Kinzinger a real job? Not some political analyst job at CNN which is basically just him going on their crap network to complain and point fingers at his own party. A real job. We hear Walmart is always hiring greeters ... 

Seriously, this guy does nothing but post smack on Twitter/X literally begging for engagement which really makes him nothing more than a low-rent troll.

For example:

Ok, so either he's really ignorant and didn't realize this would go spectacularly WRONG or he really is nothing more than a sh*t poster looking to make money trolling people on Twitter.

Perhaps it's a little bit of both.

Dude, literally nobody cares, except to make fun of you with and drag you.

That too.

Yup.

Completely tone-deaf. Embarrassingly so.

Sam J.
Ain't that the truth?

***

