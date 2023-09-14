Self-OWN alert! Adam Kinzinger posts HUMILIATING poll to justify his congressional pension and LOL

Ugh, would someone pretty please with sugar, sprinkles and a cherry on top give Adam Kinzinger a real job? Not some political analyst job at CNN which is basically just him going on their crap network to complain and point fingers at his own party. A real job. We hear Walmart is always hiring greeters ...

Seriously, this guy does nothing but post smack on Twitter/X literally begging for engagement which really makes him nothing more than a low-rent troll.

For example:

Myth buster time. My pay in congress was $174k/year. After 12 years in congress, my congressional pension is/will be: (answer posted in comments in 1 hour) — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) September 14, 2023

Ok, so either he's really ignorant and didn't realize this would go spectacularly WRONG or he really is nothing more than a sh*t poster looking to make money trolling people on Twitter.

Perhaps it's a little bit of both.

The answer: 35k per year at 61 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) September 14, 2023

Dude, literally nobody cares, except to make fun of you with and drag you.

Whatever it is, it's 200% more than you deserve. pic.twitter.com/NTTAiuyRiM — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 14, 2023

That too.

E: Irrelevant because it will never come close to the kickbacks you get from spewing anti Trump rhetoric, or the dividends you'll get from promoting foreign wars with the Defense contractors you're heavily invested in — J. Edgar, of Contemporary 🎙 (@jedgar102) September 14, 2023

Yup.

You shouldn’t get one. Any retirement should be based on how much of your salary you chose to invest.

Same as the rest of us have to do. — Ruf. Omn. Rex (@Ruf_Omn_Rex) September 14, 2023

Completely tone-deaf. Embarrassingly so.

Most folks already knew that and don’t believe disinformation. You, however, have taken disinformation, hatred and division to new lows. But, ewe be ewe — The DOOOD Chronicles (@TomGreer8) September 14, 2023

It should be zero. — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) September 14, 2023

Ain't that the truth?

***

Related:

***

