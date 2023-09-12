'WITCH HUNT'! Chuck Schumer sure sounds DIFFERENT now that it's an impeachment inquiry into BIDEN (watch)

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin says there's ZERO evidence of Biden wrongdoing, except …
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:35 PM on September 12, 2023
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Looks like ol' Chuckles Schumer is worried about the impeachment inquiry into the Big Guy, aka Robert Peters, aka Joe Biden.

Note we left the nasty nickname Hunter gave his own father OUT of our list.

We're givers that way.

Absurd? Chases and witch hunts? WITCH HUNT?! No way. We seem to remember another candidate claiming he was being pursued in a witch hunt, a witch hunt that Chuckles more than supported.

Gosh ... he sounds a lot different when it's the guy from his party maybe getting impeached.

You.

Guys.

Started.

This.

Ironically, there is plenty of evidence proving Biden may well have corrupt dealings with China and even ... Ukraine.

And lots and lots of evidence that Schumer is a two-faced, fraud interested only in political gain and persecution. Look at all of this:

Emails. Huh, you know who else has a lot of questionable emails?

Shameless.

But you know, it's ABSURD when it's his party.

What a d-bag.

