'WITCH HUNT'! Chuck Schumer sure sounds DIFFERENT now that it's an impeachment inquiry into BIDEN (watch)

Looks like ol' Chuckles Schumer is worried about the impeachment inquiry into the Big Guy, aka Robert Peters, aka Joe Biden.

Note we left the nasty nickname Hunter gave his own father OUT of our list.

We're givers that way.

SEN. SCHUMER: "I think the impeachment inquiry is absurd. The American people want us to do something that will make their lives better — not go off on these chases and witch hunts!" pic.twitter.com/pnSxIsTJ1i — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 12, 2023

Absurd? Chases and witch hunts? WITCH HUNT?! No way. We seem to remember another candidate claiming he was being pursued in a witch hunt, a witch hunt that Chuckles more than supported.

Gosh ... he sounds a lot different when it's the guy from his party maybe getting impeached.

Senator Chuck Schumer seized on a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine, saying it underscored the need for witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate https://t.co/Ptpw6T0fxJ pic.twitter.com/L04tLzSZNk — Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2019

You.

Guys.

Started.

This.

Ironically, there is plenty of evidence proving Biden may well have corrupt dealings with China and even ... Ukraine.

And lots and lots of evidence that Schumer is a two-faced, fraud interested only in political gain and persecution. Look at all of this:

JUST IN: Schumer calls emails surrounding Trump's decision to delay Ukraine aid "devastating blow" to McConnell's impeachment trial plans https://t.co/j5Zpjy4pAe pic.twitter.com/g9P0bVm2DB — The Hill (@thehill) January 2, 2020

Emails. Huh, you know who else has a lot of questionable emails?

"This is a pretty damning report," says Sen. Chuck Schumer about the GAO report that the Trump administration broke the law when it withheld US security aid to Ukraine last year that had been appropriated by Congress -- an issue at the center of the impeachment of Pres. Trump. pic.twitter.com/j0c10SfZhG — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) January 17, 2020

Shameless.

But you know, it's ABSURD when it's his party.

What a d-bag.

