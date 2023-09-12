David Frum BECLOWNS himself defending Biden with his 'drug-addicted CHILD' and HOOBOY so much backfire

You guys. Stop picking on Biden because he has a drug-addicted child and stuff.

CHILD.

Are you effing KIDDING US?! Then again, it is David Frum-Dumb so we shouldn't be surprised by this but you know ... we are. This is so obnoxious and lazy. Don't pick on corrupt, crooked, Biden because HIS CHILD IS ADDICTED TO DRUGS and OH YEAH, BUT TRUMP.

FOH with that.

Emerging Republican consensus: having a drug-addicted child is an impeachable offense - but trying to mount a coup d'etat and overturn the Constitution by violence is not. — David Frum (@davidfrum) September 12, 2023

Sorry, but we just can't get over that ... CHILD. A child is under 18, David.

SURELY he knows Hunter is 53 years old, yes? Not. A. Child.

But a full-grown, degenerate, corrupt, law-breaking, slimy drug addict who has used his father's name to make bank for many, many years. And it sounds like his dad might have also gotten his 10%.

Luckily, we're not the only ones who think Frum is smokin' crack with this tweet (see what we did there?):

The straw man Frum has set ablaze could light the entire continent of North America. https://t.co/5rSqpk93sI — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 12, 2023

Yeah, pretend that's all this is about, Dave. Just drug abuse.



Ignore the entire mountain range of evidence pointing to Biden's corruption. Then again, you might not recognize actual evidence, Mr. WMDs.



No one expects you to actually be intelligent or honest about this either. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 12, 2023

Riddle me this:



Is taking a million dollars from a Ukrainian company to fire a prosecutor that was investigating said company an impeachable offense? — Biden the Election Stealer (@morrismd1918) September 12, 2023

Fair question.

His poor child just tripped and landed on meth and millions from foreign powers. Bless his heart. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 12, 2023

His poor child.

Heh.

We can't EVEN.

Oh, the dishonesty.



“Hunter is just a gun toting crackhead. Leave him and Joe alone!” 😭



😂😂😂 — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) September 12, 2023

what happened to you? — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) September 12, 2023

We used to think Trump broke him ... not so much anymore.

Maybe he's always been a tool and it just became more obvious under 45.

***

Related:





'HOLY S**T': Sen. John Kennedy reads directly from banned books and LOL the LOOK on LGBTQ faces (watch)

Libs of TikTok BRUTALLY trolls Dick Durbin for lying his arse off about sexual content in schools (watch)

BOMBSHELL --> Whistleblower says CIA rewarded analysts with BIG BUCKS to change COVID origins conclusion

We corrected Kennedy's state to Louisiana. Thanks for the help! - sj

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.