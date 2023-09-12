David Frum BECLOWNS himself defending Biden with his 'drug-addicted CHILD' and HOOBOY so much backfire

It's so ON! Toxic, anti-theist tool learns the HARD WAY you do NOT...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on September 12, 2023
Twitter

You guys. Stop picking on Biden because he has a drug-addicted child and stuff.

CHILD.

Are you effing KIDDING US?! Then again, it is David Frum-Dumb so we shouldn't be surprised by this but you know ... we are. This is so obnoxious and lazy. Don't pick on corrupt, crooked, Biden because HIS CHILD IS ADDICTED TO DRUGS and OH YEAH, BUT TRUMP.

FOH with that.

Sorry, but we just can't get over that ... CHILD. A child is under 18, David. 

SURELY he knows Hunter is 53 years old, yes? Not. A. Child.

But a full-grown, degenerate, corrupt, law-breaking, slimy drug addict who has used his father's name to make bank for many, many years. And it sounds like his dad might have also gotten his 10%.

Luckily, we're not the only ones who think Frum is smokin' crack with this tweet (see what we did there?):

Fair question.

His poor child.

Heh.

We can't EVEN.

We used to think Trump broke him ... not so much anymore.

Maybe he's always been a tool and it just became more obvious under 45.

***

We corrected Kennedy's state to Louisiana. Thanks for the help! - sj

***

We corrected Kennedy's state to Louisiana. Thanks for the help! - sj

Tags: BIDEN DAVID FRUM DEMOCRATS IMPEACHMENT REPUBLICANS

