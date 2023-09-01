Dude, REALLY?! Eric Swalwell makes time to push socialist healthcare while his 1-year-old sits in the ER

Usually, when we write about Eric Swalwell it's because he's written something so laughably stupid the jokes write themselves. However, this time we're writing about him because he made time to push for socialist healthcare while his kiddo sat in the ER.

No really.

And he thought it was a good idea to tweet:

Flying back early from a London security event to see my 1-year-old in ER. Spent ride to Heathrow navigating insurance companies/hospitals to find right care. When dropped curbside the driver said to me,“that was absolutely shocking to hear. We have NHS. No one does this in UK.” — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 1, 2023

And now he's posting pics of his sick kid to PROVE it really happened.

In our minds it just makes his tweeting about socialist medicine even worse.

We're glad to hear 'Hank' is ok, but c'mon Eric.

Now if he’d just take his medicine… pic.twitter.com/3BvNWR1oba — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 1, 2023

Poor little guy.

Oh, his dad also made time to trash Trump while he was sick in the ER.

Weird. You’re telling me the guy who says he is being corruptly prosecuted has no interest in the right to speedily contest the charges? https://t.co/GtjxZdKCq0 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 1, 2023

DAD OF THE YEAR, right?

Glad you were able to squeeze in a moment to push for socialism. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) September 1, 2023

Yup cause when my kids so sick it has to go in I'm thinking about politics instead of that child for sure .... — lilbroomrider ♥️ (@imsoright2) September 1, 2023

And what are the odds he would have a political activist cab driver that would make such a profound statement worthy of tweeting? — Kimburrlee (@kimberscogins) September 1, 2023

Eric has a really interesting habit of bumping into people who say JUST the things he wants them to say for his own political agenda. Beyond the fact that this was a gross exploitation of his son in the ER, this was likely a lie about the driver as well.

Imagine making time to lie about a driver and socialist healthcare when your little one is sitting in the ER.

Gross.

***

Related:

BAZILLIONAIRES Oprah and The Rock PISS Twitter off asking broke Americans to donate to their Maui fund

Did he MEAN to call him that? BAHAHA! Biden accidentally gives Pete Buttigieg a new nickname (watch)

THIS is Bidenomics! August Jobs Report is 'TERRIBLE' and here's a receipt-filled, deep-dive thread on WHY

Philip Bump melts down after being HUMILIATED over Biden on podcast (host then DROPS him on Twitter)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !