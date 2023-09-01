BAZILLIONAIRES Oprah and The Rock PISS Twitter off asking broke Americans to donate...
Dude, REALLY?! Eric Swalwell makes time to push socialist healthcare while his 1-year-old sits in the ER

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:19 AM on September 01, 2023
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Usually, when we write about Eric Swalwell it's because he's written something so laughably stupid the jokes write themselves. However, this time we're writing about him because he made time to push for socialist healthcare while his kiddo sat in the ER.

No really.

And he thought it was a good idea to tweet:

And now he's posting pics of his sick kid to PROVE it really happened. 

In our minds it just makes his tweeting about socialist medicine even worse.

We're glad to hear 'Hank' is ok, but c'mon Eric. 

Poor little guy.

Oh, his dad also made time to trash Trump while he was sick in the ER.

DAD OF THE YEAR, right?

Sam J.

Eric has a really interesting habit of bumping into people who say JUST the things he wants them to say for his own political agenda. Beyond the fact that this was a gross exploitation of his son in the ER, this was likely a lie about the driver as well. 

Imagine making time to lie about a driver and socialist healthcare when your little one is sitting in the ER.

Gross.

***

***

