Shady AF! Courts magically choose SAME date for Trump's 'show trials' proving it's absolutely POLITICAL

Just so you guys know, Super Tuesday is March 5, 2024.

Notice anything funny about the date Georgia and now DC picked for Trump's trial? Or 'show trials,' as many are calling them. Gosh, why oh WHY would they both want March 4, 2024, if they were indeed worried about making sure justice has been served? Why THAT day? Huh. Seems like suspicious timing to this editor.

We're certainly not experts but this kinda sorta totally looks like election interference to us.

BIGLY.

Honest observers should ask themselves why two separate courts each attempted to set a March 4th trial date for Trump https://t.co/EI0P7SJc5l — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 28, 2023

We know why.

From NPR:

The trial in Washington, D.C., at a courthouse only steps from the U.S. Capitol where rioters ran amok on Jan. 6, 2021, falls deep into the 2024 election season — and just before Super Tuesday. It adds to a hectic legal schedule for Trump, who also faces charges in New York, Florida and Fulton County, Georgia.

We've known from the beginning.

Regardless of whether you believe they intend to hurt Trump's chances or to boost them, it's pretty clear they wanted this specific court date — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 28, 2023

It's pretty clear this is absolutely politically motivated.

They know we all know it.

And they don't care if we know it.

Their election interference plan is right on schedule — Fighting the Left 24/7 (@RiskyBizzzz) August 28, 2023

So they are abusing their offices to coordinate election interference?



Like... racketeering? — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) August 28, 2023

*cough cough*

The ENTIRE POINT of these show trials, aside from a naked display of power, is to interfere with and rig the 2024 election.



That's what you're seeing here. They're not trying to hide it. They want you to see it. https://t.co/MLid29h0SH — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) August 28, 2023

Bingo.

***

