Sheriff T.K. Waters comments on the gun debate after the Jacksonville murders

Shady AF! Courts magically choose SAME date for Trump's 'show trials' proving it's absolutely POLITICAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:51 PM on August 28, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Just so you guys know, Super Tuesday is March 5, 2024.

Notice anything funny about the date Georgia and now DC picked for Trump's trial? Or 'show trials,' as many are calling them. Gosh, why oh WHY would they both want March 4, 2024, if they were indeed worried about making sure justice has been served? Why THAT day? Huh. Seems like suspicious timing to this editor.

We're certainly not experts but this kinda sorta totally looks like election interference to us. 

BIGLY.

We know why.

From NPR:

The trial in Washington, D.C., at a courthouse only steps from the U.S. Capitol where rioters ran amok on Jan. 6, 2021, falls deep into the 2024 election season — and just before Super Tuesday. It adds to a hectic legal schedule for Trump, who also faces charges in New York, Florida and Fulton County, Georgia.

We've known from the beginning.

It's pretty clear this is absolutely politically motivated.

They know we all know it.

And they don't care if we know it.

*cough cough*

Bingo.

***

***

