Glenn Greenwald BLASTS 'single worst warmonger in America' Bill Kristol for new org pushing Ukraine war

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:35 PM on August 18, 2023
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Would you look at that? Bill Kristol has launched yet ANOTHER obnoxious group that is supposedly Republican in nature pushing for more support for the war in Ukraine. How many groups is that now? And how many millions has he taken from various people who likely do not have Republicans or the country's best interest at heart?

Maybe we don't wanna know.

Glenn Greenwald called him out:

Let's be honest, Kristol never met a war he didn't like.

We have a few guesses about who might be funding Kristol to con the Right into believing it's a good thing to send billions to Ukraine while Hawaii was on fire. Totally.

***

