Glenn Greenwald BLASTS 'single worst warmonger in America' Bill Kristol for new org pushing Ukraine war

Would you look at that? Bill Kristol has launched yet ANOTHER obnoxious group that is supposedly Republican in nature pushing for more support for the war in Ukraine. How many groups is that now? And how many millions has he taken from various people who likely do not have Republicans or the country's best interest at heart?

Maybe we don't wanna know.

Glenn Greenwald called him out:

Seeing the polling data showing a steady erosion of support for the US role in the war in Ukraine, @BIllKristol -- the single worst warmonger in America -- launches a patronizing campaign to trick Republians to support Biden even though he's a Democrat:https://t.co/h1DqDqLHfb — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 18, 2023

Let's be honest, Kristol never met a war he didn't like.

Who gave Bill Kristol $2 million to launch "Republicans for Ukraine," to run ads on Fox targeting Republican voters who no longer want their tax dollars going to the war in Ukraine? https://t.co/kClD3SWkwB pic.twitter.com/44K7cgJ3sU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 18, 2023

We have a few guesses about who might be funding Kristol to con the Right into believing it's a good thing to send billions to Ukraine while Hawaii was on fire. Totally.

Did the $2m come from the govt? — Joe Wallin (@joewallin) August 18, 2023

The closest this Semafor article got to asking that question about a similar shadowy group lobbying conservative viewers was explaining to readers in the last paragraph that it is registered as a foreign agent. Imagine not realizing this is a far more interesting story than the… pic.twitter.com/6dhLYfCvRw — a newsman (@a_newsman) August 18, 2023

Was it Jen Rubin?



Someone please tell me it was Jen Rubin. 🤣 — Rhode Islander (@rhodeislander) August 18, 2023

She did have that super fancy champagne in her fridge.

Heh.

That’s a very good question. — MJ Shea (@MikeJShea1964) August 18, 2023

That. It. Is.

