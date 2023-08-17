BOMBSHELL --> 'Big Guy' Joe Biden has some SPLAININ' to do about 'Robert L. Peters' and Ukraine

Welp, we have gone from, 'Joe Biden never had anything to do with Hunter's business dealings,' to 'Joe Biden only talked about the weather when he spoke with Hunter's business people over 20 times,' to 'Joe Biden really loves his son,' to 'Joe Biden used an alias for all of his Ukraine dealings.'

Things are not going so hot for President Piddle Pants.

Not. At. All.

ROBERT L PETERS

is the Big Man….



🚨🚨🚨@BreitbartNews pic.twitter.com/CyAi4OaE1U — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 17, 2023

From Breitbart:

Years later, in 2018, Joe Biden bragged about the firing of Shokin, which he pushed for during an official visit to Ukraine in 2015. “I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.’ I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours,’” Biden told the audience. “I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.” On Tuesday, Comer issued a request to NARA for all unredacted materials in which then-Vice President Joe Biden used a pseudonym related to his relationship with Ukraine. Comer explained he specifically seeks an email titled, “Email Messages To and/or From Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden related to Burisma and Ukraine.” Comer said the email, attached with a document, was sent to “Robert L. Peters”— a pseudonym for Joe Biden.

DA DA DAAAAAAAA!

Remember that rumor floating around that Hunter called his dad 'Pedo Pete'?

Things that make you go 'hrmmmm'.

… and this, my friends, is how he became "Pedo Pete" — Sarah 🇺🇸 (@schandler78) August 17, 2023

What a crook — FuryianEnergy (@ranbarn54) August 17, 2023

This goes beyond being a crook.

I'm surprised he didn't go with "Richard Peters" 😁 — LeeZ (@LeeCZ73) August 17, 2023

We see what they did here.

Heh.

Now sit back as the GOP does nothing about this other than perhaps write a sternly worded letter.

***

Related:

Wait ... LOL-WUT? POLITICO piece on Ron Filipkowski (helping Trump, dissing Rebekah Jones?!) is LIT

Adam Kinzinger picks a fight with Lauren Boebert about not having a job and LOL who wants to tell him

HATE to see it! Hunter Biden's terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD 'sweetheart deal' just got WORSE

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !