HA! Former Sen. Scott Brown threatened to kick the s**t out of Biden for being a perv to his wife (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:55 PM on August 13, 2023
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

We'd be lying if we said we didn't kinda sorta totally and completely love this. 

Sounds like former Senator Scott Brown didn't much appreciate Biden trying to manhandle his wife during his swearing-in ceremony and may have done what many husbands would have done if some old, creepy, skeezy perv tried to put their hands on their wives.

He threatened to 'kick the sh*t' out of him.

It's the little things that you have to take a moment to find the joy in.

Look at that ... he was sniffing her hair.

Gosh, that's so unlike Biden. OH WAIT.

Dude.

Why does Jill allow him to be used as a puppet for the Democratic powers that be? 

