HA! Former Sen. Scott Brown threatened to kick the s**t out of Biden for being a perv to his wife (watch)

We'd be lying if we said we didn't kinda sorta totally and completely love this.

Sounds like former Senator Scott Brown didn't much appreciate Biden trying to manhandle his wife during his swearing-in ceremony and may have done what many husbands would have done if some old, creepy, skeezy perv tried to put their hands on their wives.

He threatened to 'kick the sh*t' out of him.

It's the little things that you have to take a moment to find the joy in.

NEW: Former Senator Scott Brown said he threatened to "kick the sh*t" out of Joe Biden at his swearing in ceremony when Biden started to inappropriately touch his wife.



"When you got sworn in as senator, was he like hair sniffing Gail or handsy with Gail, or was I imagining… pic.twitter.com/QQk2oaCLjo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2023

Look at that ... he was sniffing her hair.

Gosh, that's so unlike Biden. OH WAIT.

Dude.

In my defense, she smelled great. — Joe Biden Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) August 13, 2023

I don't understand why more men don't tell him to stop, and I understand even less how parents can stand there while he gropes and fondles their kids and whisper God knows what in their ears it's disgusting. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) August 13, 2023

Why doesn’t Jill put the hammer down? — Muzegirl (@Muzegirl) August 13, 2023

Why does Jill allow him to be used as a puppet for the Democratic powers that be?

On top of everything else, this guy takes the cake for the most creepy man in politics.. — Pradagee Futures (@PradageeX) August 13, 2023

Bidenomics! Or something!

***

Related:

PROSECUTE Fauci! Newly released COVID records show Fauci made serious BANK while Americans suffered

Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKFIRES

Mollie Hemingway sums up DOJ pretending to hold Hunter Biden accountable in 1 DAMNINGLY perfect tweet

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !