Even the Leftist media seems irritated with Biden pretending he doesn't hear their questions (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:28 PM on August 07, 2023
Twitter

Must be nice to take an 11-day vacation and then come back to the office mid-morning (you know, after sleeping in and getting good and rested). Not to mention walk past the Leftist media barking questions at you that you pretend not to hear.

Such is the life of the elite.

Like President Joe Biden.

Watch him smile and wave at the reporters trying to ask him questions:

Smile.

Wave.

Keep walking.

You know someone told him that's what he should do when he got off the helicopter. Guess we should just be glad he didn't wander off or try and shake hands with some invisible person.

Hey now, that helicopter is loud and stuff.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Smile and wave, smile and wave, left right left right.

We wouldn't count on it.

