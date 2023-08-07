Even the Leftist media seems irritated with Biden pretending he doesn't hear their questions (watch)

Must be nice to take an 11-day vacation and then come back to the office mid-morning (you know, after sleeping in and getting good and rested). Not to mention walk past the Leftist media barking questions at you that you pretend not to hear.

Such is the life of the elite.

Like President Joe Biden.

Watch him smile and wave at the reporters trying to ask him questions:

Biden — making a mid-morning return to the office after 11 straight days on vacation — once again ignores questions from the press pic.twitter.com/U2tpOaNgYP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2023

Smile.

Wave.

Keep walking.

You know someone told him that's what he should do when he got off the helicopter. Guess we should just be glad he didn't wander off or try and shake hands with some invisible person.

Most transparent administration ever! — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 7, 2023

Hey now, that helicopter is loud and stuff.

"Where am I, anyway?" — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 7, 2023

"Left, right, left, right, left right" — Allen (@AllenIn2022) August 7, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Smile and wave, smile and wave, left right left right.

Anyone ever tell

The emperor he has no clothes? — Jules (@julievriahi) August 7, 2023

We wouldn't count on it.

Reporters should pull a Cardi B act and throw the microphone at him 🎤🎤🎤 pic.twitter.com/BVrGTrBbLc — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 7, 2023

Now THAT would be entertaining.

Every stinkin' day.

***

