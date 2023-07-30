YOWZA: Roseanne Bar just absolutely savages former Trump groupie turned Never Trumper Bill Mitchell

We've written many a piece about tweets 'leaving a mark' but holy cow, these replies from Roseanne Barr to former Only Trumper conveniently turned Never Trumper Bill Mitchell will leave more than a mark. It sort of feels like we just watched the old Mortal Kombat video game (YES, THIS EDITOR IS OLD) and Roseanne performed a FATALITY move.

And it wasn't just on one tweet, but several tweets.

Take a look:

It took months of cities burning and democrats bailing out rioters while people were shot on the street and dems kneeled in solidarity. What’s the excuse for that shitrocksforbrains? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 28, 2023

Not just sh*t.

Not just rocks.

Yeah, we're pretty sure that's not good, Bill.

Did she get indicted? Is your head full of rocks or just shit? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 28, 2023

More sh*t and rocks.

Sensing a theme for ol' Bill.

And finally, this one.

Not if you’re a Clinton — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 28, 2023

What makes this one so good is she's right.

And she doesn't even have to insult him to make her points ... although, if we're being honest, the insults are very entertaining. Hey, we've never claimed to be mature. In fact, we've claimed quite the opposite.

When boomers go to war pic.twitter.com/CBBNFb6ZuU — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) July 29, 2023

HA!

But even this GenXr has to give Roseanne credit. If we're being totally honest, when we first saw these tweets we thought she was going after Keith Olbermann. Yeah, that's probably the biggest insult of all.

Our bad.

***

Related:

Mom HAMMERS man in dress insisting he should be able to use Women's bathroom and DAMN (watch this)

Ted Cruz DROPS John Kerry on his lying, pointy little head for BATS**T claim about ice-free Arctic summer

CRAZY thread shows Hunter Biden used his daddy's account to pay for a very expensive hooker and MORE

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !