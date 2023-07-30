YOWZA: Roseanne Bar just absolutely savages former Trump groupie turned Never Trumper Bill Mitchell

Mom HAMMERS man in dress insisting he should be able to use Women's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on July 30, 2023
Meme

We've written many a piece about tweets 'leaving a mark' but holy cow, these replies from Roseanne Barr to former Only Trumper conveniently turned Never Trumper Bill Mitchell will leave more than a mark. It sort of feels like we just watched the old Mortal Kombat video game (YES, THIS EDITOR IS OLD) and Roseanne performed a FATALITY move.

And it wasn't just on one tweet, but several tweets.

Take a look:

Not just sh*t.

Not just rocks.

Yeah, we're pretty sure that's not good, Bill.

More sh*t and rocks.

Sensing a theme for ol' Bill.

And finally, this one.

What makes this one so good is she's right.

And she doesn't even have to insult him to make her points ... although, if we're being honest, the insults are very entertaining. Hey, we've never claimed to be mature. In fact, we've claimed quite the opposite.

HA!

But even this GenXr has to give Roseanne credit. If we're being totally honest, when we first saw these tweets we thought she was going after Keith Olbermann. Yeah, that's probably the biggest insult of all.

