Andy Ngô BUSTS pro-pedo advocates claiming 'Sound of Freedom' is based on Q conspiracy theories

Gosh, maybe it's just us but if a group that advocates for 'minor-attracted people' thinks Sound of Freedom is a bad movie ... it's actually an excellent movie.

Exceptional even.

And directly over the target. Andy Ngô busted just such a group, in a BIG way:

Prostasia, a "M.A.P." (minor-attracted person) research and advocacy organization, has shared a @voxdotcom review of the Sound of Freedom that says the film spreads an anti-immigrant, anti-queer and anti-trans panic. Leftist writer Noah Berlatsky was a spokesman for the group. He… pic.twitter.com/RriaZgE5pW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 20, 2023

Awful.

The Prostasia Foundation claims they are a child protection organization combining an evidence-based approach to child sexual abuse prevention with its commitment to human rights and sex positivity.

There is nothing 'sex positive' about child sexual abuse, pervs.

Think we'll pass, thanks.

The real horror here isn’t the review…it’s that this review could’ve been written by any Left wing media outlet today… — John Devlin (@Devlinside123) July 20, 2023

And how closely aligned with the basic Left it is. Yup. That review could have been written by any Leftist - heck, Lynda Carter insinuated the entire movie was a conspiracy theory. Crazy how this would ever be a partisan issue and yet here we are.

Everytime someone disses the movie, the more I want to see it. — Ministry of Otaku (@MinistryofOtaku) July 20, 2023

Every time we see someone or some group diss the movie, the more we want to know about WHO they are. So far, they've almost all somehow been tied in with groups like Prostasia. Scary, ain't it?

Why is a pedo group allowed on Twitter when I know six people deletes for posting woodchipper gifs? — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) July 20, 2023

Fair question.

***

***

