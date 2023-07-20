Sanctuary Cities ain't what they used to be --> Check out fliers NYC...
Watch your step as you try to navigate the media's near-complete blackout on...
NO idea what the Hell is going on BUT this Anthony Weiner interview...
T.J. Ducklo's peek at 2024 Dark Brandon 'sequel' confirms Joe Biden's got at...
Democrat Witness Sweats When Asked Basic Questions About Free Speech
Rep. Thomas Massie releases footage from 1/6 near DNC HQ & has questions...
House Judiciary GOP letter to Christopher Wray contains damning testimony on FBI's Hunter...
Trump leads the PACK in Townhall's 2024 Straw Poll, but results across our...
Dems try to silence RFK Jr. at gov't censorship hearing as irony detectors...
Sparks Fly as RFK Jr. Smacks Down 'Defamations' Lobbed by Democrat
Democrats Try to Censor RFK Jr. During Censorship Hearing
Lynda Carter tries deleting tweet mocking sex trafficking as a 'conspiracy theory' BUUUT...
Riot-loving, casket-carrying Tennessee 3 troll Justin Jones slimes Jason Aldean over 'vile...
AOC snaps after being put on list of Congressional anti-Semites, tries claiming it's...

Andy Ngô BUSTS pro-pedo advocates claiming 'Sound of Freedom' is based on Q conspiracy theories

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:59 PM on July 20, 2023
Courtesy of Angel Studios Inc.

Gosh, maybe it's just us but if a group that advocates for 'minor-attracted people' thinks Sound of Freedom is a bad movie ... it's actually an excellent movie.

Exceptional even.

And directly over the target. Andy Ngô busted just such a group, in a BIG way:

Awful.

The Prostasia Foundation claims they are a child protection organization combining an evidence-based approach to child sexual abuse prevention with its commitment to human rights and sex positivity. 

There is nothing 'sex positive' about child sexual abuse, pervs.

Think we'll pass, thanks.

And how closely aligned with the basic Left it is. Yup. That review could have been written by any Leftist - heck, Lynda Carter insinuated the entire movie was a conspiracy theory. Crazy how this would ever be a partisan issue and yet here we are.

Recommended

NO idea what the Hell is going on BUT this Anthony Weiner interview about Hillary Clinton is NUTS (watch)
Sam J.

Every time we see someone or some group diss the movie, the more we want to know about WHO they are. So far, they've almost all somehow been tied in with groups like Prostasia. Scary, ain't it?

Fair question.

***

Related:

Lynda Carter tries deleting tweet mocking sex trafficking as a 'conspiracy theory' BUUUT we got it

AOC snaps after being put on list of Congressional anti-Semites, tries claiming it's GOOD thing

HA! Rep. Dan Goldman couldn't have REKT Biden more if he TRIED during IRS whistleblower hearing (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: MOVIE ANDY NGO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NO idea what the Hell is going on BUT this Anthony Weiner interview about Hillary Clinton is NUTS (watch)
Sam J.
Rep. Thomas Massie releases footage from 1/6 near DNC HQ & has questions for FBI director Wray
Doug P.
Watch your step as you try to navigate the media's near-complete blackout on IRS whistleblower hearing
Sarah D
Democrat Witness Sweats When Asked Basic Questions About Free Speech
Twitchy Staff
Lynda Carter tries deleting tweet mocking sex trafficking as a 'conspiracy theory' BUUUT we got it
Sam J.
T.J. Ducklo's peek at 2024 Dark Brandon 'sequel' confirms Joe Biden's got at least one foot in the grave
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
NO idea what the Hell is going on BUT this Anthony Weiner interview about Hillary Clinton is NUTS (watch) Sam J.