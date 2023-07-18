Keith Olbermann gets BEAT with the ugly stick in heated back and forth with Thomas Massie over COVID jab

There are several elected Republicans we wouldn't pick a fight with on Twitter. Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, and of course, Thomas Massie. They all have proven time and time again that even though they're senators and representatives, that doesn't mean they have to take any crap from anybody, especially on Twitter.

Just one of the many reasons this editor likes them all.

Anyway, today's 'take no crap' episode involves Thomas Massie and mouth-breather extraordinaire, Keith Olbermann. It all started with this tweet from Massie about the COVID jab:

Remember when the government experts told you if you got the jab, you weren’t going to get COVID and you wouldn’t have to wear a mask?



If you listened to them, you likely still got COVID, you still had to wear a mask, and they told you to get more jabs. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 17, 2023

For whatever reason (probably boredom and a sad, pathetic desperation to be relevant no matter what), Keith Olbermann decided to take a swing at Massie over his tweet. Now, if you've been paying attention at all you know Massie is right but ... this is Olbermann we're talking about.

Hey, Congressman Shit For Brains: the vaccine was to keep the disease from killing or hospitalizing you. The masks were to protect OTHERS in case you had it. How about you resign and go back and resume schooling where you left off in the 3rd Grade — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) July 17, 2023

Wow. This is dumb on so many levels. It's so dumb, in fact, we almost feel sorry for Olbermann because even before we saw Massie's tweet, we knew what was coming. Forget that we all heard Biden promise the COVID vaccine would literally stop people from catching the virus (which was a damn lie), but we all know where Massie actually went to school.

Ha. Just found this neenard’s reply to me. I guess he forgot Biden told him he wouldn’t get COVID if he got vaxed. https://t.co/wNkGndpp4I — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 18, 2023

Neenard.

Hrm.

That's ... interesting. And likely accurate. Kudos to Massie for not rubbing his education in Olbermann's big, dumb face since he went to MIT.

Painful but delicious Twitchy fodder, indeed.

***

