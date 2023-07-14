John Kirby makes it clear that even if US loses next war our...
TaraBull shares this week's Top 10 headlines mainstream media DIDN'T tell you about and it's EYE-opening

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:01 PM on July 14, 2023

Nobody has really ever accused the mainstream media of doing their due diligence when it comes to actual news. No no, they are far too busy actually spinning the news to fit an agenda and narrative that best supports their pals on the Left.

Honestly, the only way we'd be shocked by anything that comes out about the mainstream media is if they somehow reported on any one of these headlines user TaraBull put together ... you know, if they actually did their jobs.

Unless you accept their job is to keep people ignorant and voting a certain way.

These headlines are somethin' else - take a look:

Here's a screenshot of her tweet since the embeds don't show anything past 280 characters (yay technology!):


Full disclosure, we missed some of these and you guys, we cover the media. That tells you how LITTLE they've actually talked (reported) about any of these things. Gotta tell you though, we're shocked they're not reporting more on number one.

That's pathetic and shameful even for today's media. You'd think a president ordering military reserves to Europe while requesting the removal of Ukraine Aid oversight would at least get a murmur from our firefighting pals.

But NOOOOPE.

That's a fair question.

And sadly ... it sure doesn't sound like it.

***

***

