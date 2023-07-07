Lead J6 prosecutor who also refused to charge Hunter Biden has DAMNING tie to Clarence Thomas hate group

The world of the Biden family and the Democrats in general just seems to get more and more corrupt. Maybe we should say it's getting swampier and swampier. Hey, we get it, all politicians are connected in one way or another to each other HOWEVER, seeing this many red flags is just ridiculous.

As we mentioned earlier, it's insane even.

You guys probably recognize Graves's name from the J6 trials - he's the lead prosecutor.

The $100M nonprofit run by wife of DC US attorney Matthew Graves is a lead organizer in effort to oust Clarence Thomas from Supreme Courthttps://t.co/WXQrR5bamd — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 7, 2023

He's married to this woman:

While January 6 political prisoners remained locked in jail, without a trial date, Fatima Goss Graves, the wife of @USAO_DC Matthew Graves - lead Jan 6 prosecutor - was hitting the Christmas Party scene at the @VP Residence pic.twitter.com/1NlQIoYcI2 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) July 7, 2023

Meet Fatima Goss Graves



The wife of @USAO_DC Matthew Graves, who is currently rounding up thousands of Jan 6ers meemaws while DC crime increases exponentially



10 murders over July 4 weekend@julie_kelly2 reports she has unfettered @WhiteHouse access



She speaks with vocal fry pic.twitter.com/Go6Ly4UgSS — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) July 7, 2023

Interesting right? Welp, it gets even more 'interesting' ...

The same US Attorney Matthew Graves who declined the request from Delaware US Attorney David Weiss to charge Hunter Biden in his jurisdiction of Washington DC, thus erasing the most serious alleged offenses. Figures. https://t.co/XbycA4auLl — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 7, 2023

So the lead prosecutor of the January 6 prisoners is the same guy who declined the request from Delaware US Attorney David Weiss to charge Hunter Biden is MARRIED to a woman trying to get rid of Clarence Thomas.

This reads like a Brad Thor novel.

Swamp is gonna swamp.

Almost always a connection. — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) July 7, 2023

Funny how that always seems to be the case, ain't it?

This is horrific… — @amuse (@amuse) July 7, 2023

Annnd it just keeps getting worse.

Yup.

***

Related:

Fake AF Biden influencers BUSTED in receipt-filled thread pushing the SAME #Bidenomics talking points

Chaya Raichik just absolutely EMBARRASSES 'creepy dude' Alejandra Caraballo for stalking her on Threads

It is SO on! Elon Musk calls Stephen King OUT for having ZERO self-awareness and it's SCARY good

Whistleblower in hiding for his life breaks silence, drops BOMBSHELL about FBI and Hunter Biden (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP