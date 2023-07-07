MSNBC's finally starting to express some skepticism about Coke-gate but they need to...
Lead J6 prosecutor who also refused to charge Hunter Biden has DAMNING tie to Clarence Thomas hate group

Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on July 07, 2023

The world of the Biden family and the Democrats in general just seems to get more and more corrupt. Maybe we should say it's getting swampier and swampier. Hey, we get it, all politicians are connected in one way or another to each other HOWEVER, seeing this many red flags is just ridiculous.

As we mentioned earlier, it's insane even.

You guys probably recognize Graves's name from the J6 trials - he's the lead prosecutor.

He's married to this woman:

Interesting right? Welp, it gets even more 'interesting' ... 

So the lead prosecutor of the January 6 prisoners is the same guy who declined the request from Delaware US Attorney David Weiss to charge Hunter Biden is MARRIED to a woman trying to get rid of Clarence Thomas.

This reads like a Brad Thor novel.

Swamp is gonna swamp.

Funny how that always seems to be the case, ain't it?

Annnd it just keeps getting worse.

Yup.

