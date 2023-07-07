HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala Harris' LATEST word salad

Here's an updated list of who the lefty media consider to be 'the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:17 PM on July 07, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris came out recently talking about moments, and how moments are moments from moments to moments in the moment. 

Or something.

We're still convinced the person writing her speeches is an undercover conservative laughing his or her a*s off every time she reads something they've written for her. BUT the odds are, she's just not a great speaker in general and without a teleprompter, she's an absolute mess.

And nobody called this out better than Twitchy favorite, Brit Hume.

We can't help it, every time we see his tweets we hear them being 'delivered' in his bassy, measured, deep voice, and that only makes the tweets better. This, for example.

Utter gibberish.

Now THERE'S a word we don't hear enough these days ... GIBBERISH.

That sums her up perfectly. Every single speech she gives, every single interview. Gibberish.

Perfect.

Please note we have matured as we did not make a guess as to how Kamala actually got through college and law school.

Ahem.

