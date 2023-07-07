HUME-ILIATED: Brit Hume just needs two little (SAVAGE) words to sum up Kamala Harris' LATEST word salad

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris came out recently talking about moments, and how moments are moments from moments to moments in the moment.

Or something.

We're still convinced the person writing her speeches is an undercover conservative laughing his or her a*s off every time she reads something they've written for her. BUT the odds are, she's just not a great speaker in general and without a teleprompter, she's an absolute mess.

And nobody called this out better than Twitchy favorite, Brit Hume.

We can't help it, every time we see his tweets we hear them being 'delivered' in his bassy, measured, deep voice, and that only makes the tweets better. This, for example.

Utter gibberish.

Now THERE'S a word we don't hear enough these days ... GIBBERISH.

That sums her up perfectly. Every single speech she gives, every single interview. Gibberish.

Perfect.

How did she ever get through college and law school? — Cacciatore (@JonnyCacciatore) July 7, 2023

Please note we have matured as we did not make a guess as to how Kamala actually got through college and law school.

Ahem.

She’s a parody of herself. — DrBunnyMD (@DrBunnyMD) July 7, 2023

It’s like she’s writing a 500 word essay and using senseless words just to meet the quota — RW (@rwlawoffice) July 7, 2023

Is this an act? Or is she really that … — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) July 7, 2023

Not.

An.

Act.

But we can see why people might wonder.

That has to be Kamala's cocaine they found. 😂 — Bev Cross (@BevCross1) July 7, 2023

Ahem. Again.

***

Related:

Tucker Carlson BUSTS J6 case WIDE open with BOMBSHELL about Capitol being 'filled with federal agents'

Fake AF Biden influencers BUSTED in receipt-filled thread pushing the SAME #Bidenomics talking points

Whistleblower in hiding for his life breaks silence, drops BOMBSHELL about FBI and Hunter Biden (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP