Censured loser Adam Schiff melts DOWN over 'far-right SCOTUS' in frothy-mouthed thread and it's GLORIOUS

If we thought Adam Schiff was annoying before ... he's so much more annoying now that he wants to run for the Senate. Constantly with the melodramatic nonsense claiming how 'scared' Republicans are of him. Oh, and his being a multi-millionaire BEGGING people living paycheck-to-paycheck to fund his campaign?

That's the Schiff-Head icing on top of the Schiff-For-Brains cake.

And speaking of him being a Schiff for brains, check out his thread on expanding the Supreme Court. It's as stupid as you'd expect:

I’ve spent years talking about the need to expand, unstack, and reform the Supreme Court.



This week is a great example of why.



Let’s break it down. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 30, 2023

In 2016, Mitch McConnell refused to even consider President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.



Over the next four years, Trump and McConnell pushed through three unpopular, problematic, far-right nominees. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 30, 2023

We happen to think those three justices are pretty kick-a*s. Then again, we also think the Constitution is pretty kick-a*s.

That’s led to a 6-3, partisan and reactionary court majority that has repealed abortion rights, ended affirmative action, and is chipping away at clean air and water.



SCOTUS is supposed to be an impartial and nonpartisan legal body — right now it’s quite the opposite. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 30, 2023

Chipping away at clean air and water? What now? And bro, abortion was NEVER a right, otherwise, Roe wouldn't have been overturned.

Who knew adhering to the Constitution was 'partisan'?

Kidding, we've known for a long long long time Democrats don't care about the Constitution and only see it as a barrier. Look at the hissy fit they're throwing.

When I say we have to unpack the court, that means three things:



- Expand the number of justices on the court

- Institute term limits

- Enact a code of ethics, just like every other federal court



I’m proud to be sponsoring legislation in Congress to do this. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 30, 2023

He's proud to sponsor legislation that will go nowhere. And if it did, it would be unconstitutional AF.

How very Democrat of him.

Flash forward to this week, when the Court struck down affirmative action and came within two votes of recognizing the far-right, fringe “independent state legislature doctrine”



This Court is extreme and in desperate need of change. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 30, 2023

There's nothing extreme about adhering to the law of the land, Adam. Unless you're a criminal ... *cough cough*

We’re still expecting more decisions this week, but the message could not be more clear.



It’s time to abolish the filibuster and unpack the Court.



That’s exactly what I’ll fight for in the United States Senate. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) June 30, 2023

Allow us to translate ...

'WE DIDN'T GET OUR WAY, THE COURT IS FOCUSED ON LEGALITY AND NOT IDENTITY, SO WE HAVE TO DESTROY THE COURT SO WE CAN GET OUR WAY AGAIN.'

Sounds about right, eh?

Your opinion means less than nothing — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 30, 2023

And that's the truth!

***

