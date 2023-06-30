Sonia Sotomayor's Christian website designer case dissent suggests she's in an 'actual alt...
Censured loser Adam Schiff melts DOWN over 'far-right SCOTUS' in frothy-mouthed thread and it's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on June 30, 2023

If we thought Adam Schiff was annoying before ... he's so much more annoying now that he wants to run for the Senate. Constantly with the melodramatic nonsense claiming how 'scared' Republicans are of him. Oh, and his being a multi-millionaire BEGGING people living paycheck-to-paycheck to fund his campaign?

That's the Schiff-Head icing on top of the Schiff-For-Brains cake.

And speaking of him being a Schiff for brains, check out his thread on expanding the Supreme Court. It's as stupid as you'd expect:

We happen to think those three justices are pretty kick-a*s. Then again, we also think the Constitution is pretty kick-a*s.

Chipping away at clean air and water? What now? And bro, abortion was NEVER a right, otherwise, Roe wouldn't have been overturned.

Who knew adhering to the Constitution was 'partisan'?

Kidding, we've known for a long long long time Democrats don't care about the Constitution and only see it as a barrier. Look at the hissy fit they're throwing.

He's proud to sponsor legislation that will go nowhere. And if it did, it would be unconstitutional AF.

How very Democrat of him.

There's nothing extreme about adhering to the law of the land, Adam. Unless you're a criminal ... *cough cough*

Allow us to translate ...

'WE DIDN'T GET OUR WAY, THE COURT IS FOCUSED ON LEGALITY AND NOT IDENTITY, SO WE HAVE TO DESTROY THE COURT SO WE CAN GET OUR WAY AGAIN.'

Sounds about right, eh?

And that's the truth!

***

***

