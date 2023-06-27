James Lindsay drops Democrat senators for helping actual communists cancel Moms for Liberty event

Sounds like a bunch of ignorant AF Democrats helped a group of actual communists cancel a Moms for Liberty event.

And they're BRAGGING about it.

Case in point:

Moms for Liberty is a hate group. @AmREvMuseum is hosting them next week for a welcome event.



I'm proud to join @SenJimmyDillon, @SenatorHughes, @SenSharifStreet, @SenTartaglione, and @SenTonyWilliams in urging the Museum to cancel this event and stay true to its stated values. pic.twitter.com/NDTGMeVtBT — Senator Nikil Saval (@SenatorSaval) June 22, 2023

How stupid do you have to be to think parents fighting for their kids to have a real education are the bad guys and communists are the good guys?

You know what, we don't wanna know.

Then the commies wrote a thread bragging about it:

Thank you to Senator Saval and others for amplifying our demand that the @AmRevMuseum to rescind their invitation to the hate group Moms For Liberty. Over the past few weeks we’ve been alerting Philadelphians about this dangerous group. But we want to make another point…🧵1/8 https://t.co/a91vsGyuai — Philadelphia Young Communist League (@YCLPHILLY) June 26, 2023

Because we, the Philadelphia Young Communist League, youth wing of the Communist Party USA, have been involved in the organizing against this fascist group, some of the attendees have already resorted to anti-Communist smears to discredit the organizers. Let’s take a look…2/8 — Philadelphia Young Communist League (@YCLPHILLY) June 26, 2023

Here you see fascist influencer “Conceptual” James Lindsey correctly identifying us as key organizers for this protest. He’s playing in decades anti-communist sentiments to scare away progressives who would otherwise agree with this protest. Now let’s look at Trump…3/8 pic.twitter.com/hVH7E5FNVg — Philadelphia Young Communist League (@YCLPHILLY) June 26, 2023

Last night Trump made a speech vowing to use federal law to bar Communists from entering into the U.S. He also said “But my question is what we’re gonna do with the ones that are already here? That grew up here? I think we’re gonna have to pass a new law for them”…4/8 — Philadelphia Young Communist League (@YCLPHILLY) June 26, 2023

Trump is right, we should bar communists from entering the U.S.

Just sayin'.

Does anyone think it’s a coincidence that he’s saying this within just days of attending an event we’ve been openly protesting against? Unlikely. He knows that Communists and other progressives stand directly in opposition to the agenda he’s trying to push in our country. 5/8 — Philadelphia Young Communist League (@YCLPHILLY) June 26, 2023

See Trump’s speech below 6/8 pic.twitter.com/emDk9X3IW3 — Philadelphia Young Communist League (@YCLPHILLY) June 26, 2023

Again, they say this like it's a bad thing.

He’s using the decades old tactic of anti-Communist fear mongering to keep progressives who share our values away from this very important cause and other progressive issues we’re struggling for. We believe our shared values are stronger than anti-Communist myths. 7/8 — Philadelphia Young Communist League (@YCLPHILLY) June 26, 2023

Communism is responsible for the deaths of tens of millions ... but go off, commies.

Communism is evil. — John Dough (@Hiddenwallet) June 26, 2023

Indeed it is.

James Lindsay with the takedown (hey, they took a swing at him first):

The struggle session agitation against @Moms4Liberty is led by open Communists. Shame upon everyone who fell for it. https://t.co/MJWimSinBa — James Lindsay, king of your mom (@ConceptualJames) June 26, 2023

Especially those a-hole senators.

***

