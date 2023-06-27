James Lindsay drops Democrat senators for helping actual communists cancel Moms for Liberty event

AP publishes a stirring ode to Montana trans lawmaker Zooey Zephyr, one half...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:53 AM on June 27, 2023

Sounds like a bunch of ignorant AF Democrats helped a group of actual communists cancel a Moms for Liberty event.

And they're BRAGGING about it.

Case in point:

How stupid do you have to be to think parents fighting for their kids to have a real education are the bad guys and communists are the good guys?

You know what, we don't wanna know.

Then the commies wrote a thread bragging about it:

Sarah D

Trump is right, we should bar communists from entering the U.S.

Just sayin'.

Again, they say this like it's a bad thing.

Communism is responsible for the deaths of tens of millions ... but go off, commies.

Indeed it is.

James Lindsay with the takedown (hey, they took a swing at him first):

Especially those a-hole senators.

***

***

