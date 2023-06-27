Biology professor fired for teaching science behind male versus female (or you know, literal BIOLOGY)

Before we even really get started on this article we have to put this out there - YES, everything is stupid.

Everything.

Seems a biology professor at St. Philip's College in San Antonio, TX (who taught there for 20 years), has been fired for well ... teaching biology. Hey, we told you everything is stupid.

Biology professor says he was fired for teaching that sex is determined by chromosomes https://t.co/3pMToYzpoC pic.twitter.com/8W4Y0ZybvN — New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2023

From the New York Post:

Johnson Varkey, who has taught at St. Philip’s College in San Antonio for 20 years, claimed he was accused of “religious preaching” and let go after he discussed the human reproductive system during a lesson on Nov. 28, 2022, which led to four students walking out of the lecture hall. The First Liberty Institute, a Texas-based nonprofit Christian conservative law firm, last week sent a letter to the school on behalf of the veteran educator and demanded his reinstatement. “The college fired him for teaching basic and widely accepted concepts of biology. We’re asking the college to immediately reinstate Dr. Varkey to his position and clear his record of any wrongdoing,” the institute said in a statement.

So the biology professor explained how sex is determined by our chromosomes (which is you know, science) and four woke, likely mentally ill students walked out, complained, and then POOF ... he was let go. Are you freakin' serious with this?! Sorry, at this point we should know damn well this is serious.

We see it all the time.

Religious Preaching.

What have they done to the minds of these people? Is it Jib injury - starting back with the gardasil injections?https://t.co/g1UldCKpLt — Curious ToKnow (@kureus2noyue) June 27, 2023

This is what happens when we feed, enable, and even empower mental illness instead of actually working to help people. Why are we allowing this group to hold education, heck the country in some cases, hostage?

St Philip’s College and the Alamo Colleges District in San Antonio, Texas informing them of their unlawful actions against our client, Dr. Johnson Varkey. The college fired him for teaching basic and widely accepted concepts of biology. — Judy (@JudyorJulia) June 23, 2023

Grab yer corn and stay tuned.

***

***

