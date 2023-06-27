Ana Navarro uses Hunter bombshell to paint Joe Biden as FATHER of the Year and HELLO backfire (watch)

AP publishes a stirring ode to Montana trans lawmaker Zooey Zephyr, one half...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:24 AM on June 27, 2023
Nothing says 'father's love' like allowing your son to use your name and position of authority to bully China into giving your family millions of dollars. Oh wait, can we say that out loud now? Or does that still make us conspiracy theorists and evil white nationalists or something?

Because you know, that whistleblower continues to sing and sing.

Or is that whistle and whistle?

Man, Ana Navarro really laid it on thick here talking about how the Hunter Biden 'scandal' is the story of a father's love.

Watch:

Good gravy.

Something like that, yup.

That sounds WAAAAAY more accurate.

Not to mention it's a story about sex, drugs, illegitimate grandkids, illegally purchased firearms, and a wealth of other horrible crap on Hunter's laptop.

Sadly, yes. 

Yes, it is.

Don't forget lying as well. That's a biggie and NOBODY does it better than Sleepy Uncle Joe.

Not at all.

Hence, why we continue to write about them all day in and day out.

Whoohoo, job security!

***

