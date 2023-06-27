Ana Navarro uses Hunter bombshell to paint Joe Biden as FATHER of the Year and HELLO backfire (watch)

Nothing says 'father's love' like allowing your son to use your name and position of authority to bully China into giving your family millions of dollars. Oh wait, can we say that out loud now? Or does that still make us conspiracy theorists and evil white nationalists or something?

Because you know, that whistleblower continues to sing and sing.

Or is that whistle and whistle?

Man, Ana Navarro really laid it on thick here talking about how the Hunter Biden 'scandal' is the story of a father's love.

Watch:

Ana Navarro: The Hunter Biden scandal is “the story of a father's love”



pic.twitter.com/YCWo5cReIm — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 26, 2023

Good gravy.

Is she crying? — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) June 26, 2023

Omg!!! Please stop with the propaganda! It is carazy! 😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🥴 — Bunnyboots (@Bunnyboots187) June 26, 2023

Codependent serial abuser is how Ana describes “love” — Ken (@policy_help) June 26, 2023

Something like that, yup.

No it’s a story about corruption and misleading the public — Deepak (@realdeepakterra) June 26, 2023

That sounds WAAAAAY more accurate.

Not to mention it's a story about sex, drugs, illegitimate grandkids, illegally purchased firearms, and a wealth of other horrible crap on Hunter's laptop.

Is this for real? 🤡 — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) June 26, 2023

Sadly, yes.

Yes, it is.

Yep, a good father teaches his son a skill. In this case, grifting. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) June 27, 2023

Don't forget lying as well. That's a biggie and NOBODY does it better than Sleepy Uncle Joe.

These are not serious people. — Lawrence (@_72_Seasons) June 26, 2023

Not at all.

Hence, why we continue to write about them all day in and day out.

Whoohoo, job security!

