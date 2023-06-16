LGBTQ+ clown tries picking a fight with Michigan Muslims who banned Pride flags and YIKES (watch)

Oilfield Rando BUSTS CNN for how they covered Muslim community before and AFTER...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:46 PM on June 16, 2023
Twitter

We've said it once, and heck, we've said it twice ... we really should shut down liberal white women for a bit, just until we find out what's going on with them. This is NOT NORMAL. This is what we'd call the total OPPOSITE of normal.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

This woman (we hope it's ok to call her a woman, you never know these days) was quite angry at the idea of a Muslim-majority city banning Pride flags on public property. Watch this lunatic:

Yikes.

Why are they all like this?

You know what? Don't answer that.

Tough crowd, crazy lady.

And HELL YEAH! The American flag.

We love this guy.

Oilfield Rando BUSTS CNN for how they covered Muslim community before and AFTER banning Pride flag
Sam J.

We are too.

Holy crap.

Considering Hamtramck is the largest Muslim-majority city in the country? We're willing to bet she drove in from crazy blue Detroit. Yup.

Liberal white women are the WORST.

They just are.

Look at this woman.

She was so proud of that new slogan.

She did something alright, we're all pointing and laughing at her.

Bravo.

FYI, the city council did ban Pride flags on public property. Suck it up, angry clown woman.

***

Oilfield Rando BUSTS CNN for how they covered Muslim community before and AFTER banning Pride flag

Lincoln Project talking trash at Trump in a thread he'll NEVER see (or care about) goes SO wrong

Tweep schools Pramila Jayapal on 'FAIR SHARE' with some puppets and crayons and it's PERFECT

***

Tags: MICHIGAN MUSLIMS PRIDE PRIDE FLAG

Oilfield Rando BUSTS CNN for how they covered Muslim community before and AFTER banning Pride flag
Sam J.
Tweep schools Pramila Jayapal on 'FAIR SHARE' with some puppets and crayons and it's PERFECT
Sam J.
Lincoln Project talking trash at Trump in a thread he'll NEVER see (or care about) goes SO wrong
Sam J.
Bulwark's Tim Miller can't understand why a rich guy like Doug Burgum would want to live in North Dakota
Sarah D
Twitter reacts to realtor helping gay Texans move through 'rainbow Underground Railroad'
justmindy
Space Force Lt. Gen. proudly rejects members from 'anti-LGBTQ+' states and Ron DeSantis has thoughts
Sarah D

