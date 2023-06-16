LGBTQ+ clown tries picking a fight with Michigan Muslims who banned Pride flags and YIKES (watch)

We've said it once, and heck, we've said it twice ... we really should shut down liberal white women for a bit, just until we find out what's going on with them. This is NOT NORMAL. This is what we'd call the total OPPOSITE of normal.

Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

This woman (we hope it's ok to call her a woman, you never know these days) was quite angry at the idea of a Muslim-majority city banning Pride flags on public property. Watch this lunatic:

Muslims vs. LGBT community: LGBT activists pick fight w/ Michigan Muslims over proposal to ban Pride flags



Woman wearing clown nose gives sarcastic speech mocking Hamtramck, Michigan’s all-Muslim government & majority-Muslim population before kissing woman during debate on… pic.twitter.com/Gbii2M9oQP — Samirah (@SameeraKhan) June 16, 2023

Yikes.

Why are they all like this?

You know what? Don't answer that.

Muslims vs. LGBT community: Muslim man speaks out in support of banning Pride flags from city property



“I support the American flag. We’re not gonna sit here and tolerate you guys coming in here and saying ‘oh, it’s Pride month.’” 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/QrdcPICmb0 — Samirah (@SameeraKhan) June 16, 2023

Tough crowd, crazy lady.

And HELL YEAH! The American flag.

We love this guy.

West Asian immigrants speak out against Pride flag



“Alhamdulillah, I am thankful that God has blessed me with the opportunity to live in this country. Unfortunately, many people in our country don’t seem to understand this.”



“Our soldiers fought, bled, and died in the jungles… pic.twitter.com/K0Bm66QlJa — Samirah (@SameeraKhan) June 16, 2023

We are too.

Holy crap.

Let me guess, she doesn’t live in Hamtramck and drove there from Detroit or something to make this video and chase internet clout? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 16, 2023

Considering Hamtramck is the largest Muslim-majority city in the country? We're willing to bet she drove in from crazy blue Detroit. Yup.

If I ever believed in white privilege….white women are what’s wrong with western society. Not all but most. — GRANDmasterFLIP (@G_MASTERFLIP_CG) June 16, 2023

Liberal white women are the WORST.

They just are.

Look at this woman.

Insufferable doesn’t even begin to describe this. — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) June 16, 2023

City Council should just take their sign meme and actually make it 😂 pic.twitter.com/reHCdkv0fU — HiDadSoup (@HiDadSoup) June 16, 2023

She was so proud of that new slogan.

she really thought she did something lol — ENOCH (@IamMoederz955) June 16, 2023

She did something alright, we're all pointing and laughing at her.

Bravo.

FYI, the city council did ban Pride flags on public property. Suck it up, angry clown woman.

***

Related:

Oilfield Rando BUSTS CNN for how they covered Muslim community before and AFTER banning Pride flag

Lincoln Project talking trash at Trump in a thread he'll NEVER see (or care about) goes SO wrong

Tweep schools Pramila Jayapal on 'FAIR SHARE' with some puppets and crayons and it's PERFECT

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!