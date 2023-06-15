Republicans Against Trump DRAGGED for even SUGGESTING a Liz Cheney/Chris Christie ticket and LOL

WATCH Biden's face after journo asks him why Ukraine FBI informant called him...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on June 15, 2023
Meme

Besides the fact that Hillary Clinton is literally a Bigfoot in an ugly pantsuit who has zero business ever being president, we are pretty sure Trump and DeSantis supporters can also both agree that Liz Cheney and Chris Christie suck.

Like big time.

Sure, they may have their own personal concerns about Haley or Scott, and probably Pence, but nobody in either camp wants a Cheney/Christie ticket. So it's no surprise the Democrats pretending to be Republicans against Trump made the suggestion.

Anyone else notice their name spells RAT?

No.

Nope.

Nein.

Never.

Non.

Not gonna happen.

And we're not the only ones who think and feel that way:

Oooh, touché!

Same.

Correction, she DIDN'T even win Wyoming.

Accurate.

This was accidentally the funniest damn thing this account has ever tweeted.

Huzzah.

We all needed a laugh.

