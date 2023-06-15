Republicans Against Trump DRAGGED for even SUGGESTING a Liz Cheney/Chris Christie ticket and LOL

Besides the fact that Hillary Clinton is literally a Bigfoot in an ugly pantsuit who has zero business ever being president, we are pretty sure Trump and DeSantis supporters can also both agree that Liz Cheney and Chris Christie suck.

Like big time.

Sure, they may have their own personal concerns about Haley or Scott, and probably Pence, but nobody in either camp wants a Cheney/Christie ticket. So it's no surprise the Democrats pretending to be Republicans against Trump made the suggestion.

Anyone else notice their name spells RAT?

Would you support a Christie/Cheney or Cheney/Christie presidential ticket? pic.twitter.com/uRK6EBEAcC — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 15, 2023

No.

Nope.

Nein.

Never.

Non.

Not gonna happen.

And we're not the only ones who think and feel that way:

Chris Christie’s shoes don’t support him. Why should I???🤣🤣🤣 — James (@James94923516) June 15, 2023

For the Democrat ticket? — Steve da Vinci (@SteveJacob) June 15, 2023

Oooh, touché!

No — Gail (@ResetNeededInUS) June 15, 2023

No pic.twitter.com/LcssYLFgF9 — Earl of the South (@Corgi_actual) June 15, 2023

Same.

She wouldn’t even win Wyoming 😂 — Laura (@LauraL2126) June 15, 2023

Correction, she DIDN'T even win Wyoming.

Accurate.

Hell NO!!!! — Gabe Toth (@gabetothmuzak) June 15, 2023

This was accidentally the funniest damn thing this account has ever tweeted.

Huzzah.

We all needed a laugh.

***

***

