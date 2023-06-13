Frank Luntz forced to EAT his own words on Trump and it's DELICIOUS

Smoking hot college female athletes are making lots of money and the NCAA...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:23 AM on June 13, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Frank Luntz is now saying that not only can Trump win the GOP primary again, but he can also win the presidency again.

You know he hated to admit this ... 

Which makes it all the more delicious.

Gosh, we're shocked.

Ok, not really.

From The Sidney Morning Herald:

Leading US pollster Frank Luntz says Donald Trump can re-win the presidency and that if that happens, US democracy could collapse.

Speaking to this masthead in London, where he was a guest speaker at the Centre for Policy Studies Margaret Thatcher conference, Luntz said he was wrong to declare in 2021 that Trump would never again be president.

“I now have to acknowledge that it is a distinct possibility that Donald Trump could be elected president – I did not believe that one year ago,” he said.

Sounds like even Luntz knows what is happening to Trump is only making some people want to support him more. Whether you agree with that or not, it's the truth. Trump has actually gone UP in the polls since news of his indictment broke.

See for yourself.

And of course, plenty of people are angry at Luntz for saying he was wrong and admitting Trump could absolutely win the primary and even the general.

HA!

Gary here doesn't like what Luntz thinks NOW so he only wants him allowed on certain outlets. We're sure if Luntz changes his mind and says Trump can't win ol' Gary will want him back on CNBC ASAP.

Remind us again who the real brown shirts are.

Says the person who likely voted for an old man hanging out in his basement.

He may.

People change their minds all of the time. And honestly, he's not saying Trump WILL win either, he's saying he can. Originally, Luntz didn't think Trump could win either one.

Yay, primary season.

Eat your Wheaties.

***

