MMFA troll's quite proud of himself for exposing DeSantis press sec Jeremy Redfern...
CDC Director Walesnky Struggles to Deny Pressuring Tech Companies to Censor Americans
J.K. Rowling nukes Johns Hopkins University from orbit for referring to women as...
WaPo apparently doesn't want to focus on who's making bomb threats against Target...
Senator Kennedy Grills CFPB Director Over Woke Banking Rule
Smoking hot college female athletes are making lots of money and the NCAA...
Jay Caruso sees right through Tom Nichols' tough-guy talk on stopping 'existential threat'...
RINO Paul Ryan SCOLDING the GOP for protecting children does NOT go well,...
DAMN! RedSteeze takes KJP apart for violating the Hatch Act as only HE...
Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things w...
Pat Sajak is retiring and we do NOT want to solve the puzzle
Sen. Chris Murphy drafting legislation to end loneliness
Under pressure from Ukrainian readers, author Elizabeth Gilbert halts publication of novel...
Johns Hopkins University: Where men are men and women are non-men!

Frank Luntz forced to EAT his own words on Trump and 2024 and it's DELICIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on June 13, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Well well well, whaddya know? Sounds like Frank Luntz has changed his mind on whether or not Trump can win the primary, and even the general election in 2024. In 2021, Luntz said there was no way Trump could win a primary or election again ... 

About that:

Gosh, we're shocked.

Or not, considering how Trump's approval has only gone UP since this whole indictment piece came out. And considering the majority of Republicans believe this entire thing is political? We don't expect to see his support going down any time soon.

And it seems, neither does Luntz.

From The Sidney Morning Herald:

Leading US pollster Frank Luntz says Donald Trump can re-win the presidency and that if that happens, US democracy could collapse.

Speaking to this masthead in London, where he was a guest speaker at the Centre for Policy Studies Margaret Thatcher conference, Luntz said he was wrong to declare in 2021 that Trump would never again be president.

“I now have to acknowledge that it is a distinct possibility that Donald Trump could be elected president – I did not believe that one year ago,” he said.

“I did not believe that the search of Mar-a-Lago would be handled so badly, I did not believe that the indictment of him in New York would be handled so badly.

“I did not believe that his opponents would be so inept as to actually strengthen him and the combination of all of those makes him now viable, not just in the Republican primary but in the general election.”

Recommended

J.K. Rowling nukes Johns Hopkins University from orbit for referring to women as ‘non-men’
Aaron Walker

In other words, even Luntz didn't think the Biden administration would be so blatantly BAD at what they've been trying to do to Trump.

Now keep in mind, Luntz isn't saying he WILL win, he's saying he can which you know had to hurt to him to admit after he claimed Trump could not win.

Some agree with Luntz:

While others were not so happy with him:

We shall see.

Editor's note: This article was written earlier today by this same editor, however, this is a new article because the old one was accidentally deleted. Thanks! - sj

Related:

RINO Paul Ryan SCOLDING the GOP for protecting children does NOT go well, like at all

'No ONE is above the law!' RedSteeze takes KJP APART for violating the Hatch Act in VICIOUS thread

Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things worse

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN FRANK LUNTZ TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.K. Rowling nukes Johns Hopkins University from orbit for referring to women as ‘non-men’
Aaron Walker
Smoking hot college female athletes are making lots of money and the NCAA is outraged
justmindy
WaPo apparently doesn't want to focus on who's making bomb threats against Target over pro-LGBTQ merch
Sarah D
MMFA troll's quite proud of himself for exposing DeSantis press sec Jeremy Redfern as terrorism supporter
Sarah D
Senator Kennedy Grills CFPB Director Over Woke Banking Rule
Twitchy Staff
RINO Paul Ryan SCOLDING the GOP for protecting children does NOT go well, like at all
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
J.K. Rowling nukes Johns Hopkins University from orbit for referring to women as ‘non-men’ Aaron Walker