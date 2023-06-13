Frank Luntz forced to EAT his own words on Trump and 2024 and it's DELICIOUS

Well well well, whaddya know? Sounds like Frank Luntz has changed his mind on whether or not Trump can win the primary, and even the general election in 2024. In 2021, Luntz said there was no way Trump could win a primary or election again ...

About that:

Not only can Donald Trump win the GOP primary again, but he can also win the presidency again. https://t.co/3Nsc3xjWUF — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 13, 2023

Gosh, we're shocked.

Or not, considering how Trump's approval has only gone UP since this whole indictment piece came out. And considering the majority of Republicans believe this entire thing is political? We don't expect to see his support going down any time soon.

And it seems, neither does Luntz.

From The Sidney Morning Herald:

Leading US pollster Frank Luntz says Donald Trump can re-win the presidency and that if that happens, US democracy could collapse. Speaking to this masthead in London, where he was a guest speaker at the Centre for Policy Studies Margaret Thatcher conference, Luntz said he was wrong to declare in 2021 that Trump would never again be president. “I now have to acknowledge that it is a distinct possibility that Donald Trump could be elected president – I did not believe that one year ago,” he said. “I did not believe that the search of Mar-a-Lago would be handled so badly, I did not believe that the indictment of him in New York would be handled so badly. “I did not believe that his opponents would be so inept as to actually strengthen him and the combination of all of those makes him now viable, not just in the Republican primary but in the general election.”

In other words, even Luntz didn't think the Biden administration would be so blatantly BAD at what they've been trying to do to Trump.

Now keep in mind, Luntz isn't saying he WILL win, he's saying he can which you know had to hurt to him to admit after he claimed Trump could not win.

Some agree with Luntz:

I hope he wins. — James Kelley (@kelleyllc) June 13, 2023

While others were not so happy with him:

In your dreams? — Independent (@sfk3226) June 13, 2023

Whilst you are the guru of forecasting election results Mr Luntz, on this occasion, as all those good at what they do occasionally fail, you are wrong.

A little wager then, winnings to a charity. — Bharat Jashanmal (@beejash) June 13, 2023

You will say “I was wrong” about this again with the next year, I predict. — Jerry (@Medford_Dad) June 13, 2023

We shall see.

Editor's note: This article was written earlier today by this same editor, however, this is a new article because the old one was accidentally deleted. Thanks! - sj

***

