Adam, take the L! MASTER-troll Alex Stein OWNS Adam Kinzinger in back and forth over Brittney Griner

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:37 AM on June 11, 2023

Looks like Alex Stein was trolling WNBA ‘superstar’ (we think that’s a thing?) Brittney Griner in real life, so much so that the WNBA put out a press release about him. Stein is a master-level troll in that he doesn’t care if he’s trolling you online or in real life. He’s the guy who talked about AOC’s booty? He showed up in a bathing suit at a school board meeting insisting he be allowed to join the girl’s swim team?

Yeah, he’s a hoot.

Unless, of course, you’re Brittney Griner:

Now, for whatever reason, this got Adam Kinzinger’s attention. Granted, he’s pretty much just a boring Twitter troll at this point so maybe he thought engaging Stein might be a good idea?

Hint, it was NOT.

White knighting for Brittney Griner. Alrighty then. LOL

And wait, did he say ‘weak beta male’?

RUN ADAM RUN.

Ugh, he’s just so bad at this.

Excuse us but WHO’S the beta, Adam? Need another tissue?

And c’mon, Adam, YOU RAN.

What he said.

Ooooh, now the incel route.

Again, he’s just not very good at this.

Bro.

Right?!

Oh yeah.

Bro (again), just take the L.

