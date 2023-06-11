Adam, take the L! MASTER-troll Alex Stein OWNS Adam Kinzinger in back and forth over Brittney Griner

Looks like Alex Stein was trolling WNBA ‘superstar’ (we think that’s a thing?) Brittney Griner in real life, so much so that the WNBA put out a press release about him. Stein is a master-level troll in that he doesn’t care if he’s trolling you online or in real life. He’s the guy who talked about AOC’s booty? He showed up in a bathing suit at a school board meeting insisting he be allowed to join the girl’s swim team?
Yeah, he’s a hoot.
Unless, of course, you’re Brittney Griner:
Since the @WNBA is writing press releases about me…here is a snippet of my interaction with Brittney Griner today….
Watch the Full Video on my YouTube Channel Sunday Morning 10am Centralhttps://t.co/fe07WOHjct pic.twitter.com/FEnp8Vll6d
— Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 10, 2023
Now, for whatever reason, this got Adam Kinzinger’s attention. Granted, he’s pretty much just a boring Twitter troll at this point so maybe he thought engaging Stein might be a good idea?
Hint, it was NOT.
A man harassing a woman. Weak beta male. Internet is forever, good luck with life when your 40 and have kids and live in shame https://t.co/HoJgrLOW39
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 10, 2023
White knighting for Brittney Griner. Alrighty then. LOL
And wait, did he say ‘weak beta male’?
I did the same thing to your candy a$$ too Adam
— Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 10, 2023
RUN ADAM RUN.
Similar scenes played out when Alex asked out any woman in school
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 11, 2023
Recommended
Ugh, he’s just so bad at this.
Beta then, beta now. Soft boy with his camera. Cute https://t.co/aGR9PBvqne
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 11, 2023
Excuse us but WHO’S the beta, Adam? Need another tissue?
And c’mon, Adam, YOU RAN.
Lol that’s why you tucked your tail and ran away from me like a traitorous rat
— Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) June 11, 2023
What he said.
The incel alarm was maxing out, 11/10. https://t.co/LDdSR4bjCY
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 11, 2023
Ooooh, now the incel route.
Again, he’s just not very good at this.
Beta face https://t.co/XdOVSMdMQ3 pic.twitter.com/iZxUT81vPg
— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 11, 2023
Bro.
You being so triggered is amusing.
— Keebler (@keebler45) June 11, 2023
Look who's talking about beta male. 😂😂😂😂
— Carløs*PANTERA*Rødr!guež (@LaPanteraJr30) June 11, 2023
Right?!
You don't seem to be scaring him at all.
— Tek Roo 2024 (@Tek_Roo) June 11, 2023
You know you cried.
— O Honey, Bless Your Heart (@mirabiledictu86) June 11, 2023
Oh yeah.
…And then he said “soft boy”… pic.twitter.com/xS65X1PJLY
— Rob Hernandez (@NicksDad_Rob) June 11, 2023
Bro (again), just take the L.
***
Related:
Matt Walsh breaks out the puppets and crayons to explain marriage to YouTuber in back and forth
Oilfield Rando MOCKS TikToker who wants EVERYTHING a conservative man is … unless he’s conservative
HUGE if true –> Receipt-filled thread suggests SHOCKING claims about the FBI, China, and our elections
***
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member