As Twitchy readers know, this morning we covered a thread from The Daily Wire’s Jeremy Boreing about Twitter canceling the deal they had to show ‘What Is A Woman’ on the platform over misgendering. Most everyone who has watched and listened to Elon Musk talk about the importance of free speech for the past year+ was shocked to see this …

And now it sounds like it was a mistake by many people at Twitter.

Does that include his new CEO?

Take a look.

Elon does NOT sound happy about Twitter canceling its deal with The Daily Wire. And honestly, we imagine most people will appreciate his reassurance that pronouns should not get users censored or punished.

So what now?

Can we assume the movie showing and deal are back in place?

Ours are Twit/Chy.

Hrm, that doesn’t work as well.

Heh.

We believe it.

