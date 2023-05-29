Randi Weingarten closed our schools.

She did.

Oh sure, the CDC and the Democrat governors (and Biden) enabled and even empowered her, but at the end of the day, when we think about schools closing we think about Randi’s big, puffy, stupid face. Oopsie, that sounds sorta angry.

Probably because many of us are really really really still angry about what was done to our kids by the teacher’s unions to ‘protect them’ from a virus with a 99.5% survival rate. Add to that Randi wants to revise history and act like she’s angry NOW?

Nu-uh.

Not. Happening.

Sadly, not a surprise based on prior research… When will we learn? School closing does nothing for the kids in the closed schools. https://t.co/SSk1qnYWif — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) May 26, 2023

And as usual, Randi has shut down her replies because everyone is pissed at her.

Again.

You’d think she’d figure this out sooner than later but here we are once again.

Embarrassing that she says this now after she fought to keep kids out of school for 2 years. https://t.co/3clbNnV48M — Susan Gliva (@iluvnumbers) May 29, 2023

Are you the Randi Weingarten who was telling the CDC to close schools? https://t.co/Q8BnMSzDio — Gumlegs (@Gumlegs) May 28, 2023

Yes, that would be her.

The moral of the story affirms School Choice ..

as in this story….the mother did … She sent her son to better performing school in Dallas.. https://t.co/LvJocBGdTS — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) May 28, 2023

Local idiot who campaigned the hardest for school lockdowns now has amnesia and says lockdowns don’t help kids. Lockdowns only helped her union members getting paid! @rweingarten is the largest hypocrite in the entire country! https://t.co/vohAZU09rY — Tango (@Tango3754137034) May 28, 2023

This is such an insult to our intelligence. @rweingarten clearly thinks her followers are stupid and don't remember that she fought to keep schools closed, and kids masked and jabbed. Untold amounts of damage to a generation of children is on her hands. #NoAmnesty https://t.co/92Cy3BKNLT — Etana Hecht 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@EtanaHechtDC) May 28, 2023

Suddenly, Randi thinks school being open is a good idea. This dumb wench will literally say anything to keep herself in popularity despite the fact she said the exact opposite before. https://t.co/joIf64CA58 — Bjorn Agin (@AginBjorn) May 28, 2023

is this a parody account https://t.co/OgrMR7g0P6 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 28, 2023

Bro, we’re starting to wonder.

***

