Randi Weingarten closed our schools.

She did.

Oh sure, the CDC and the Democrat governors (and Biden) enabled and even empowered her, but at the end of the day, when we think about schools closing we think about Randi’s big, puffy, stupid face. Oopsie, that sounds sorta angry.

Probably because many of us are really really really still angry about what was done to our kids by the teacher’s unions to ‘protect them’ from a virus with a 99.5% survival rate. Add to that Randi wants to revise history and act like she’s angry NOW?

Nu-uh.

Not. Happening.

And as usual, Randi has shut down her replies because everyone is pissed at her.

Again.

You’d think she’d figure this out sooner than later but here we are once again.

Yes, that would be her.

Bro, we’re starting to wonder.

***

***

