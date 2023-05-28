As Twitchy readers know, Laura Loomer has really been going after Team DeSantis, but especially after Casey DeSantis going so far as to claim she never really had cancer and it was all a ploy for political gain.

No, really.

She’s claimed she didn’t say that but we’ve seen the archived tweets …

When she’s not making disgusting digs at DeSantis’ wife, she’s accusing Christina Pushaw of horrible things based on intel she got from Rebekah Jones.

No, really, again.

It’s been a seriously stupid week of politics, ladies and gents. And lucky all of us, it’s only going to get STUPIDER.

Yay!

In the meantime, thought we’d share this from Matt Gaetz who was less than impressed with Loomer’s tactics:

How embarrassing indeed. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 28, 2023

Loomer did not like this.

.@Mattgaetz siding with @GovRonDeSantis’s anti-Trump rapid response director over a false claim that @GeoRebekah gave me the document I posted. She didn’t. And I have screenshots to prove it. Funny story. In 2020 when I ran for Congress, Matt told me I had no chance of… https://t.co/GstMeyNkcn — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 28, 2023

She’s always got some ‘funny story’ and screenshots to prove stuff.

Sort of like how she proved back in 2017 that someone slashed her tires? Remember that? HA HA HA HA

Gaetz responded:

Loomer – Run for congress again. Your election night speeches are classic. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 28, 2023

HA HA HA HA

Lol. — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) May 28, 2023

Another name off the Christmas card list Matt? — Marcus (@Fabled_Abel) May 28, 2023

Just FYI for y’all who haven’t been paying attention… What comes next is Loomer will spend her Sunday spewing lies and conspiracies about Gaetz…which will probably include psycho Rebecca Jones’ rumor about Gaetz and his staffer Joel Valdez having an affair. Remember this all… https://t.co/W2BhWCuLtP — Rocky (@wavechaser2024) May 28, 2023

*sigh*

Probably.

It’s officially primary season … eat your Wheaties.

***

