From The Daily Wire:

The retail behemoth boasted last year about donating more than $2.1 million to GLSEN over the past decade, lauding the group’s mission to create “affirming, accessible, and antiracist spaces for LGBTQIA+ students.” Target also actively promotes GLSEN in its online store. GLSEN runs the Rainbow Library initiative, through which individuals can purchase books such that a portion of the proceeds will be used for free volumes in school libraries. GLSEN has sent more than 46,000 books with LGBTQ themes to several thousand schools across the nation, including “posters and supplemental resources” for educators. GLSEN meanwhile encourages educators to hide a student’s intention to undergo so-called gender transition from parents and other school employees. “Staff or educators shall not disclose any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardians and other staff, unless the student has authorized such disclosure, the information is contained in school records requested by a parent or guardian, or there is another compelling need,” one model local education agency policy posted on the GLSEN website said.

@Target Never shopping at target again. Im going to disclose this to my friends at church, parents, grandparents, inlaws, cousins. Im going to spread the word. This is sick — Ricky (@RichLiberty) May 26, 2023

