Whoa! Kamala Harris went to a basketball game? STOP THE PRESSES. You’d think the media would be all over this story because it’s totally historic that a VP would attend the game of some moronic basketball player our country traded a mass murderer for … totally.

We get it, they’re really struggling to find something about Kamala that’s worthwhile but this is just weak.

So weak.

But then again, if this is all they’ve got? Was Kamala spanning time or maybe just talking about the importance of talking about the spanning of time? Just curious.

Really wish the media gave Vice President Kamala Harris more coverage & credit for her tremendous leadership. Yesterday, VP Harris showed up to Brittney Griner’s first game since being wrongfully detained in Russia & we aren’t hearing enough about it. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) May 20, 2023

*sigh*

Just take a moment and let this photo sink in. Vice President Harris has worked on some of the toughest issues during her time as VP — including getting Brittney Griner released from Russia. Yesterday was a testament to her leadership & it was powerful. pic.twitter.com/1IwYNXz2c8 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) May 20, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Relatedly, remember that even though the media doesn’t give VP Harris the credit or coverage she deserves, her being on the ballot is incredibly important for turning out young people who support her more than any other age group. We see & appreciate VP Harris’s leadership. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) May 20, 2023

Blah blah blah.

You consider that leadership? 🤡🌎 — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 21, 2023

C’mon, he’s Biden’s youngest delegate which means he’s not the brightest crayon in the box. But maybe that means he’ll grow out of it?

Can’t find going to basketball games as part of the executive power in the constitution. Must be next to free college and killing babies. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) May 20, 2023

And free healthcare, duh.

She went to a basketball game — Veronica Birkenstock (@vtbirkenstock) May 21, 2023

That’s leadership? It’s a photo op. Wasn’t she given one job to do and she’s failed miserably. — WJ (@yonawaya) May 20, 2023

Ding ding ding.

Photo op.

Hey Vic since you're on top of the VP's tremendous leadership, can you find out if the border czar plans on fixing the border? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 21, 2023

Psh, don’t be silly, she’s far too busy being a leader and going to meaningless basketball games. Duh.

Victor is this parody???

You cannot seriously consider the VP visiting a criminal and pandering to the criminal as leadership? — Tom H (@tstorm05) May 20, 2023

What wrongful detainment? — William Gissy (@william_gissy) May 20, 2023

She got busted for weed.

You know, she broke the law?

It takes “leadership” to attend a basketball game? 👀😂 Low bar these days! — Mandy Arthur (@mandyarthur) May 20, 2023

Hey, it is the Biden/Harris administration we’re talking about here.

That has low bar written all over it.

***

