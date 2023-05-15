Remember when we said something stunk about the Allen, TX eye-witness making the Lefty outlet circuit? The man is named Steven Spainhouer and at the time of the horrific shooting, Spainhouer was front and center making all sorts of claims about what he witnessed PLUS calling for gun control.

The Allen Police Department said Spainhouer’s public comments caused them to conduct a second interview with him, after which they revealed he had given several incorrect statements. “Mr. Spainhouer arrived between 3:44 and 3:52 p.m. and was not first on the scene, nor was he on the property while gunfire was occurring,” the department said, adding that Spainhouer “did not perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) or administer first aid” and “did not move a deceased mother who was covering a live child.” “As inaccurate reports can be prevalent in such situations, it is essential to confirm information before sharing it,” the department said. “Please take note of this to prevent unintentional spreading of misinformation.”

Bill calls Steven Spainhauer a "massacre witness" despite the Allen Police Department saying he wasn't there. Steven claims he performed CPR on a victim and uncovered a live child shielded by his mom. Allen PD says that never happened. Strange. https://t.co/32ZUzL8ZRR — TexasPharmD (@TexasPharmD) May 15, 2023

