The Man, the LEGEND: Check Out What Trump JUST DID to Anti-Ice May Day Protesters in D.C. (Watch)

Washington, D.C., just witnessed peak 2026 energy on May 1 as Trump’s Marine One turned a standard May Day protest into comedy gold as only our president could.

Angry, frothy-mouthed, and likely smelly activists showed up to rail against ICE and demand softer immigration enforcement, complete with signs, chants, and what they probably hoped would be viral mic-drop moments. Instead, the presidential helicopter decided to crash the party - literally flying so low it stole the show (and every decibel in the vicinity).

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Best. President. Ever.

Well, to be fair, those protesters probably don't agree but really, who cares waht they think?

Watch:

🚨 LMFAO! President Trump just brutally MOGGED the anti-ICE May Day protestors in DC by BUZZING THEM in Marine One



The pass was so low that it totally drowned out their microphones.



Which resulted in them SCREAMING and flipping off the sky 🤣



What a LEGEND 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dvi7cyrzzu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 1, 2026

HAAAAA.

There has never been a president like Trump, and there never will be again.

Something like that.

The low flyover—whether a routine transit or a beautifully timed troll—perfectly sums up Trump’s refusal to tiptoe around critics. No groveling, no pandering statements about 'respecting peaceful protest.' Just raw executive branch energy buzzing right over their heads.

Personally, we hope it was on purpose; in fact, we're just going to go with that because this is truly legendary.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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