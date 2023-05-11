It’s bad enough when people tweet horrible things and then later figure out they were perhaps pretty horrible and shouldn’t have been tweeted. Sure, we still make fun of them but at least they appear to have some sort of self-awareness. These old tweets from E. Jean Carroll?

Yikes.

So much yikes.

And they’re all still up.

Big thanks to Hollaria Briden for doing the dirty (literally) work and finding these tweets.

Sex Tip I Learned From My Dog: When in heat, chase the male until he collapses with exhaustion . . . then jump him! — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) May 7, 2010

Wait, it gets better.

Worse?

Remember when she said some people consider rape sexy?

We do.

The man who fails to seduce a woman says:"She wasn't hot enough." The woman who fails to enchant a man says:"He was unworthy." — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) October 14, 2014

Would men have invented chastity belts, veils, and croks if women weren't just unbelievably HOT?—Honey, you were BORN to seduce! — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) July 26, 2011

Ummm.

It's not the most beautiful woman, No. No. it's the woman who makes the least mistakes, who seduces the most men. pic.twitter.com/ffGJqBZ60P — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) December 19, 2014

Any ideas on how to dominate a man? http://t.co/dHC5f03FTs pic.twitter.com/EMy4ldAzR6 — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) August 15, 2015

Ok, maybe we should apologize now for sharing these tweets.

Then again, if we have to see them? It only seems fair that we share them.

Another use, Meara, found a bunch as well:

"If all else fails/he's not into you, just falsely accuse him of rape lmao." https://t.co/b0nO89bplh — Meara (@MillennialOther) May 11, 2023

This seems like a you problem, fam. https://t.co/uFhK93aSfA — Meara (@MillennialOther) May 11, 2023

Yeah, this one does not look great … like, at all.

There is no such thing as a slut. Only sexual geniuses. — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) June 4, 2014

Science: A man's right hand reveals the size of his penis http://t.co/BWwaoao (If that hand's reaching for his wallet it's big enough!) — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) July 16, 2011

To be honest, there are several tweets we are uncomfortable sharing and that being said, even some of the ones we did share might be a bit … much.

Hey, we’re not judging or even insinuating anything, just pointing out the woman Trump was convicted of ‘sexually abusing’ has some freakin’ creepy tweets.

That’s all.

Ahem.

