It’s bad enough when people tweet horrible things and then later figure out they were perhaps pretty horrible and shouldn’t have been tweeted. Sure, we still make fun of them but at least they appear to have some sort of self-awareness. These old tweets from E. Jean Carroll?

Yikes.

So much yikes.

And they’re all still up.

Big thanks to Hollaria Briden for doing the dirty (literally) work and finding these tweets.

Wait, it gets better.

Worse?

Remember when she said some people consider rape sexy?

We do.

Ummm.

Ok, maybe we should apologize now for sharing these tweets.

Then again, if we have to see them? It only seems fair that we share them.

Another use, Meara, found a bunch as well:

Yeah, this one does not look great … like, at all.

To be honest, there are several tweets we are uncomfortable sharing and that being said, even some of the ones we did share might be a bit … much.

Hey, we’re not judging or even insinuating anything, just pointing out the woman Trump was convicted of ‘sexually abusing’ has some freakin’ creepy tweets.

That’s all.

Ahem.

***

***

