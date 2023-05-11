Awwww, looks like Rick Wilson is upset about Trump going on CNN.

HA HA HA HA HA

Bro, what IS it with people on the Left recording themselves so close to the camera? We are reminded of Joy Reid’s bizarre video from last week where she was nothing more than a giant, floating, angry head spewing all sorts of crazy.

Sort of like this from Rick.

Watch this giant, floating angry head spewing all sorts of crazy:

If only Rick had used ONE MORE F-BOMB, he might have convinced us.

Shucky darn.

And PUH-LEASE, we don’t buy this melodramatic babbling for one minute because this is EXACTLY what Rick wants. Without Trump, he’s irrelevant. They tried to hit DeSantis but nobody cared, so the only chance he has of continuing to pollute social media with his own brand of awful is Trump. You know deep down he was cheering this entire thing.

He just needs the Lefties he’s conned for seven years now to believe he’s upset.

The rest of us ain’t buyin’ it.

You know Trump crushed it last night because Rick Wilson hasn't been this upset since a judge ordered anyone working for The Lincoln Project to stay 500 yards away for grade schools or playgrounds 🤣🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 11, 2023

Major TDS — A.F. Branco Cartoons (@afbranco) May 11, 2023

Trump ended Fox, now he’s ending CNN! Thanks for playing the Boycott game 🥴🤣 — Tickle (@TickleTexts) May 11, 2023

BAHAHAHAHA

You know you could change the channel, right? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) May 11, 2023

Even your cussing is meh. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) May 11, 2023

Waaaaa. Cry harder. — Mr Maxx (@dan_wheeler) May 11, 2023

Must you be so close — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 11, 2023

I actually enjoy laughing at YOU. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) May 11, 2023

Thanks groomer. — Cryptologic Thinker (@ChuckChump) May 11, 2023

Yeah.

Thanks, Rick.

***

***

