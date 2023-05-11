Awwww, looks like Rick Wilson is upset about Trump going on CNN.

HA HA HA HA HA

Bro, what IS it with people on the Left recording themselves so close to the camera? We are reminded of Joy Reid’s bizarre video from last week where she was nothing more than a giant, floating, angry head spewing all sorts of crazy.

Sort of like this from Rick.

Watch this giant, floating angry head spewing all sorts of crazy:

If only Rick had used ONE MORE F-BOMB, he might have convinced us.

Shucky darn.

And PUH-LEASE, we don’t buy this melodramatic babbling for one minute because this is EXACTLY what Rick wants. Without Trump, he’s irrelevant. They tried to hit DeSantis but nobody cared, so the only chance he has of continuing to pollute social media with his own brand of awful is Trump. You know deep down he was cheering this entire thing.

He just needs the Lefties he’s conned for seven years now to believe he’s upset.

The rest of us ain’t buyin’ it.

BAHAHAHAHA

Yeah.

Thanks, Rick.

