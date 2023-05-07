Beyond the fact we know the Allen, Texas gunman’s name was Mauricio Garcia, that WaPo deliberately left his name and ethnicity out of this tweet to push the idea that he may have had ‘white supremacist beliefs’ is really gross … even for them.

Weren’t they going out of business or something?

From WaPo:

Authorities have not released a motive, but a patch on his chest said “RWDS,” an acronym that stands for Right Wing Death Squad, according to people familiar with the investigation. The phrase is popular among right wing extremists, neo-Nazis and white supremacists, they said. In addition to the weapons found on his body, investigators found another five guns inside his car nearby, these people said.

FYI, we looked up RDS as well and it stands for a lot of things.

And please, anytime they say, ‘according to people familiar with the investigation’ take what they report with a grain of salt.

To be fair, the gang tattoos have not been verified at this time … but neither has the the claim about a Nazi patch on his vest and that didn’t stop WaPo from running with it.

Hey man, people familiar with it said so or something.

Totally.

