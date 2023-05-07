Beyond the fact we know the Allen, Texas gunman’s name was Mauricio Garcia, that WaPo deliberately left his name and ethnicity out of this tweet to push the idea that he may have had ‘white supremacist beliefs’ is really gross … even for them.

Weren’t they going out of business or something?

The gunman who opened fire on an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb Saturday, killing at least eight people, was a man in his early 30s who may have had white supremacist or neo-Nazi beliefs, people familiar with the investigation said Sunday. https://t.co/REySbv8vim — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 7, 2023

From WaPo:

Authorities have not released a motive, but a patch on his chest said “RWDS,” an acronym that stands for Right Wing Death Squad, according to people familiar with the investigation. The phrase is popular among right wing extremists, neo-Nazis and white supremacists, they said. In addition to the weapons found on his body, investigators found another five guns inside his car nearby, these people said.

FYI, we looked up RDS as well and it stands for a lot of things.

And please, anytime they say, ‘according to people familiar with the investigation’ take what they report with a grain of salt.

He was fvkin Hispanic and had Mexican gang tattoos. You fvkin people are ridiculous!!! — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) May 7, 2023

To be fair, the gang tattoos have not been verified at this time … but neither has the the claim about a Nazi patch on his vest and that didn’t stop WaPo from running with it.

You say in this article that you couldn’t verify the video of the dead shooter lying on the ground. But you verified white supremacy? pic.twitter.com/VRSKYJJxKY — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 7, 2023

Hey man, people familiar with it said so or something.

Lots of guys named "Mauricio" or "Garcia" are hardened "white supremacists." — Gary HokieHawk (@grsvt81) May 7, 2023

Totally.

