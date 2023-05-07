The gunman from the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

BREAKING NEWS.🚨🚨 Allen, Texas mall shooter identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. More details emerge on the suspect. https://t.co/nSGoLewOqI — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 7, 2023

From Becker News:

“Multiple sources tell me the Allen Outlet mall shooter’s name is Mauricio Garcia,” CBS News reporter JD Miles tweeted. “He was 33. A house that was raided in Dallas overnight was his parents. Sources tell me he was living in a motel. He had no serious criminal record and was working as a security guard.” According to authorities, the hospitalized victims’ ages ranged from 5 to 61 years old. The shooting was reported to law enforcement officials at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, prompting a response from multiple agencies to the scene. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and authorities have not released any information about the victims’ identities. There is no confirmation about whether Garcia was an illegal immigrant or not.

And we all know if he was, this story will disappear faster than you can say, ‘Biden likes to at ice cream.’

#Breaking multiple sources tell me the Allen Outlet mall shooter’s name is Mauricio Garcia. He was 33. A house that was raided in Dallas overnight was his parents. Sources tell me he was living in a motel. He had no serious criminal record and was working as a security guard pic.twitter.com/tTk138GmxM — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) May 7, 2023

There have been rumors all over Twitter that Garcia had a gang-related tattoo on his hand.

But that has not been verified as of now and they have not released a motive.

Yet.

Let's see how they try to spin a Latino man named Mauricio Garcia with gang tattoos on his hands, into a "white supremacist." — Shadow Baller (@ghettoverit) May 7, 2023

We wouldn’t put it past our pals in gun-grabbing Twitter to find a way to spin this.

This is a developing story.

