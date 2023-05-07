It’s not every day you see a Hollywood actor get this honest about how dangerous and honestly ridiculous ‘wokeness’ has become, especially in Hollywood. We were very happy to see Richard Dreyfuss come out with common sense … almost as if he’s uncancelable.

Watch this:

Richard Dreyfuss on Hollywood’s new "inclusivity standards": "They make me vomit.” pic.twitter.com/ljsKxN9HFK — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 7, 2023

Uh-oh, Richard was honest. Can’t have that!

“Former actor Richard Dreyfuss” — Ashley K (@districtofash) May 7, 2023

***trigger warning*** These actors stay doing things to cancel themselves. Is Hollywood ok? I'm asking in all seriousness. Because they keep doing and saying things that defy basic logic and social norms. And that's in addition to the rampant SA that has occurred. — CommissionerJohnson4B06♋️ (@johnson4b06) May 7, 2023

Yes, Richard, we are definitely telling you that you will never play a black man. What a disappointment. I respected him til I read this. — Jenny Gattone (@TheWriteJennyG) May 7, 2023

We knew they’d be out there wagging their fingers at him but wow. This is just pathetic.

Damn. What a disappointment — ✨Ira ✨ (@DarthIravox) May 7, 2023

The best part is him actually saying Lawrence Olivier played a Black man “brilliantly.” Oh really, Mr. Dreyfuss? And what reference points do you have to make that conclusion? — Jen Brown (@reneseford) May 7, 2023

Well, he has won an Oscar so … he probably knows better than this Jen person.

I met him when I was a kid, he was so incredibly rude. — L'etoile 🇺🇦 (@letoiIe) May 7, 2023

Just let the olds pass on already — TRΞИT VΛИΞGΛS (@trentvanegas) May 7, 2023

Crazy.

An acclaimed actor pushes back on wokeness that is slowly destroying his industry and these lawn flamingos want him to ‘pass on already.’

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

"Oh no, I have to be in real competition and I'm afraid I won't measure up now" — This Barbie is a Bookworm (@ehs06702) May 6, 2023

Not what he said.

Okay, racist 👍 — Ebony Meow³⁹ 🇵🇸 | #FreePalestine (@gracieux39tje) May 7, 2023

And there it is.

