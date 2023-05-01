As Twitchy readers know, Paul Stanley released a very thoughtful, rational statement on what we are seeing with the trans movement and minors. He hit on the idea of this being a fad, and that it could actually hurt those who do struggle … he also pointed out that this has become some sort of game.

See for yourself:

Fair right? That didn’t stop crazy from getting crazy about it … and we could share a bunch of tweets from people losing their minds over what he tweeted (it’s Twitter, after all) but what we found most interesting was Dee Snider AGREEING with Stanley.

You know what? There was a time where I "felt pretty" too. Glad my parents didn't jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive https://t.co/G80uNyzD7M — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) May 1, 2023

Dee surprised us … who knew?

There you go, exactly! Thank you for standing up for the truth ❤️💙 — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) May 1, 2023

Cue. The. Meltdown.

You have no idea what you’re talking about. It does not break down so simply. — LoriGrace (@lorigraceaz) May 1, 2023

This is an extremely bad take. Trans children who are not accepted may not live to become adults. — Jules Styles (@Colonel_Cream) May 1, 2023

Just stop it.

No. I listen to your radio show often (for now), but you should really walk this back. It's not about feeling pretty (why put it in quotes), it's about seeing and being your true self. Being seen as who you really are. Also, the process is very complex. Stay in your lane, man. — Jacie Stardust (@JacieStardust) May 1, 2023

Aw, no, Dee, not you too — Rev. Jesus "H" Christ (@realRevJesus) May 1, 2023

Yeah, he’s sane too.

Crazy, we know.

Anyone feel like the democrat talking points have been sent out to get rid of this issue before the next election? Like how the lab leak theory got accepted overnight and everyone was given permission to start speaking about it. — Sunshine State of Mind 🌈 ⛅️ (@foundinsunshine) May 1, 2023

Yes, it’s all a plot.

Holy cow, people. HA HA HA HA

