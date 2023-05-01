As Twitchy readers know, Paul Stanley released a very thoughtful, rational statement on what we are seeing with the trans movement and minors. He hit on the idea of this being a fad, and that it could actually hurt those who do struggle … he also pointed out that this has become some sort of game.

See for yourself:

Fair right? That didn’t stop crazy from getting crazy about it … and we could share a bunch of tweets from people losing their minds over what he tweeted (it’s Twitter, after all) but what we found most interesting was Dee Snider AGREEING with Stanley.

Dee surprised us … who knew?

Cue. The. Meltdown.

Just stop it.

Yeah, he’s sane too.

Crazy, we know.

Yes, it’s all a plot.

Holy cow, people. HA HA HA HA

