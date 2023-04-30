Is the Epstein list coming next?

This seems like a big deal in the world of Epstein, what really happened, and why it seems he was being in a way protected even after he had been convicted as a sex offender.

From The Wall Street Journal:

The nation’s spy chief, a longtime college president, and top women in finance. The circle of people who associated with Jeffrey Epstein years after he was a convicted sex offender is wider than previously reported, according to a trove of documents that include his schedules.

William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency since 2021, had three meetings scheduled with Epstein in 2014 when he was Deputy Secretary of State.

Hrm, who was the actual Secretary of State then? That would be John Kerry …

Hrm some more.

Trending

What he said.

… the world’s most powerful people whose names we don’t even know …

YET.

Sadly, it feels that way.

We shall certainly see.

We hope.

***

Related:

Roy Wood Jr. mocks media during #WHCD for their coverage of Trump versus Biden and LOL-BOOM (watch)

Ted Cruz and others HILARIOUSLY drop WaPo journo who won #WHCD award for ‘capturing Biden’s spirit’

Chrissy Teigen walking through protesters with ‘servants’ carrying her dress even ticks off the LEFT and LOL

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: calendarCIAEpsteinFBImoneypowerful