But the Left said drag queens are totally harmless to children. Totally.

A Drag Queen who took part in Drag Story Hours for children has been sentenced to a year in jail in Oregon for 11 child sexual abuse charges. The Drag Queen, aged 31, groomed an 11 year old boy to become a drag queen, acting as his ‘drag mom’ and teaching him how to ‘perform’… pic.twitter.com/pyt4le7n5c — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 23, 2023

Huh.

From the Daily Mail:

A ‘drag mom’ and former elementary school teacher has been sentenced to less than a year in prison after being convicted of felony child abuse crimes. Kelsey Meta Boren, 31, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree last month. She previously worked as a teacher for the Fern Ridge School District, in Oregon, but was suspended following the allegations coming to light last year. Before her arrest she regularly posted several images of herself with an 11-year-old girl on her Instagram, claiming to be her ‘drag mom’. Boren was sentenced to 330 days in jail at Lane County Circuit Court in March, which equates to 30 days for each charge.

Less than a year.

Because of course, it’s Oregon.

