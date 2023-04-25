But the Left said drag queens are totally harmless to children. Totally.

Huh.

From the Daily Mail:

A ‘drag mom’ and former elementary school teacher has been sentenced to less than a year in prison after being convicted of felony child abuse crimes.

Kelsey Meta Boren, 31, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree last month.

She previously worked as a teacher for the Fern Ridge School District, in Oregon, but was suspended following the allegations coming to light last year.

Before her arrest she regularly posted several images of herself with an 11-year-old girl on her Instagram, claiming to be her ‘drag mom’.

Boren was sentenced to 330 days in jail at Lane County Circuit Court in March, which equates to 30 days for each charge.

Less than a year.

Trending

Because of course, it’s Oregon.

Gosh, we feel shocked.

It’s Oregon.

*shrug*

Honestly, we’re shocked this queen will serve any time at all.

Sadly, that’s the least shocking part of all.

Not in 2023.

***

Related:

Cenk Uygur raging at the DNC for not allowing debates in 24 primary the SCHADENFREUDE we all crave

Biden makes it official, he’s running to ‘finish the job’ (destroy the country) and LOL it doesn’t go well

Mike Lee SCHOOLS Adam Kinzinger in heated back and forth about Ukraine (bonus, triggers David Frum)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arrestdrag queengroomingoregonStory hour