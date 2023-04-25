It’s been so long ago that we almost forgot Glenn Beck was ever part of Fox News. Glenn has been so successful on his own and in creating The Blaze it’s hard to believe he ever actually worked for someone else. But this thread from Glenn about and to Tucker Carlson is pretty damn good, and a reminder that it’s not Tucker who is going to hurt from his parting ways with Fox News.

Not at all.

Heck, poor Brian Kilmeade just did his part by filing in and yikes, that didn’t go well for the guy, like at all.

Take a look at Glenn’s thread:

Keep going.

Notice nobody is saying these things about Fox News.

Tucker at The Blaze? Hey, it could happen.

And watching people respond to even the idea of Tucker at The Blaze? We get why Glenn would sort passive-aggressively and then blatantly make that suggestion.

That would be … interesting.

We’re not entirely sure what Murdoch is thinking.

Heck, we’re not sure he knows what he’s thinking.

In fact, he’s probably asking himself that very question this morning.

***

***

