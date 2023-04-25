It’s been so long ago that we almost forgot Glenn Beck was ever part of Fox News. Glenn has been so successful on his own and in creating The Blaze it’s hard to believe he ever actually worked for someone else. But this thread from Glenn about and to Tucker Carlson is pretty damn good, and a reminder that it’s not Tucker who is going to hurt from his parting ways with Fox News.

Not at all.

Heck, poor Brian Kilmeade just did his part by filing in and yikes, that didn’t go well for the guy, like at all.

Take a look at Glenn’s thread:

1. The Morning after I left #FoxNews was the most exciting and frightening day of my career. Even though by the end of the week we would have 300k subs – only MLB had a live streaming network and everyone said it couldn’t be done .. (cont)#TuckerCarlson — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 25, 2023

Keep going.

2. I knew a time was coming when the network would need talent more than talent needed them, but 2011 wasn’t it … yet. 12 years later, I am guessing that #tucker feels much like I did. Yet his timing is perfect. (Con’t) — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 25, 2023

3. #Tucker, everything will work for His benefit. You are too smart to legitimately worry. Millions are standing behind you. I am one of them. What you choose to do next could make all the difference in our country’s next chapter. I can’t wait to see what you do. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 25, 2023

Notice nobody is saying these things about Fox News.

4. And for those who suggest #tuckerattheBlaze, YES. We are all for it. We have the money and experience plus, Blaze has zero content interference, we have partners not employees and together, corrupt DC/Pharma/Military/Banking/EDU would need asbestos suits, as the Fire of… — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 25, 2023

Tucker at The Blaze? Hey, it could happen.

And watching people respond to even the idea of Tucker at The Blaze? We get why Glenn would sort passive-aggressively and then blatantly make that suggestion.

I’ll sign up for the blaze if Tucker joins and I’ll never watch Fox News ever again. — Spartanzero1 (@Spartanze4o) April 25, 2023

Loved Glenn before and after Fox. — GΞekDȺd ◎ 🟠 💨 (@GeekDadTeach) April 25, 2023

I’ll completely switch to whatever platform Tucker moves to — Leopold (@kblineage) April 25, 2023

You paved the way for independent media. Well done! — Code Zero (@automationcoder) April 25, 2023

That would be … interesting.

I only watch Fox for Tucker and I’m hardly alone. I can’t fathom what Murdoch is thinking — The Bird Which Is the Bald Eagle (@BirdWhichIsThe) April 25, 2023

We’re not entirely sure what Murdoch is thinking.

Heck, we’re not sure he knows what he’s thinking.

In fact, he’s probably asking himself that very question this morning.

