This right here is called KARMA, REI. Have fun with that.

Sounds like ‘woke outerwear’ retailer REI is closing their flagship store in Portland, OR down due to concerns around crime and public safety. Gosh, not even quite three years ago they were all in on riots that were destroying their community … that’s a real shame.

Woke outerwear clothing brand @REI announced it is shutting down its flagship #Portland store in the Pearl District following surging crime & public safety issues. The retailer supported #BLM during the 2020 riots & established a "BIPOC Advisory Council." https://t.co/fz4qwxNyna — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 18, 2023

From The Post Millennial:

A spokesperson said, “While we do not believe a downtown Portland location will be possible in the near term, our stores in Tualatin, Hillsboro and Clackamas remain open and ready to outfit you with the gear and advice you need to enjoy life outside.” Last November it was reported that the store would be increasing security following a string of three break-ins in one week. The last of the three took place on Black Friday, when a car crashed through the glass front doors in an apparent “smash and grab” robbery. No one was inside the store on the busy shopping day because the retailer closes their doors on Black Friday to allow their employees the day to “Opt Outside.” This closure comes as other large retailers try to address the rampant theft happening in the Oregon city. Last month, Walmart made the move to close all of its stores in Portland on March 24th. All 379 employees are to be terminated by June 2nd.

Gotta love those Leftist policies at work. Look at how their communities are THRIVING.

One store after another shutting down — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2023

Yes. Although this one is in one of the city's few affluent areas in downtown, and where Portland Mayor @tedwheeler used to live before he was driven out when #Antifa tried burning down his condo building. I believe REI is one of the woke businesses that has been boycotting… — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 18, 2023

It's almost like WOKE policies don't work. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) April 18, 2023

Right? Crazy.

***

Related:

Megyn Kelly takes NO crap from Lefty rag calling her ‘transphobic’ for being HONEST about Dylan Mulvaney

Big tough CARTOONIST tries coming after Corey DeAngelis over school choice, gets HILARIOUSLY whooped

Ben Shapiro takes Biden’s vile, BLATANT lie about white-on-black crime APART in receipt-filled thread

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!