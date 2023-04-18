Bud Light really and truly screwed up when they made Dylan Mulvaney a spokesMAN for their beer. Like, a monumental mistake. Especially now that we know Dylan is only doing this whole ‘I’m a woman thing’ to get rich and famous. Poor guy couldn’t make it as a man so he’s pretending to be a woman.

And Bud Light fell for it.

Ouch. Right?

Speaking of ouch, check out this new ‘beer’ commercial from Team DeSantis:

The Desantis team has a new commercial honoring real men who are dominating women’s sports in a play on the old real mean of genius Bud Light commercials. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/2WRfmva9AW — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 18, 2023

So basically trans women are … men.

‘Real men steal first place.’

HA HA HA HA HA

Ya gotta admit it’s funny!

Maybe DeSantis isn’t as stiff as they say. — Kevin Rinke (@KevinRinke) April 18, 2023

Love it! 🤣🔥🔥 We need MORE of this! — Dianna Erwin (@Dianna_Erwin) April 18, 2023

^Funny, yes. But so very true! — Buffalo Hump (@BuffaloHump56) April 18, 2023

First place is reserved for…A WOMAN WITH A PENISSSSS — Josh (@JustJoshinYaCam) April 18, 2023

Yes, a ridiculously funny commercial for a simply ridiculous point in our history.

Brava.

***

Related:

Megyn Kelly takes NO crap from Lefty rag calling her ‘transphobic’ for being HONEST about Dylan Mulvaney

Big tough CARTOONIST tries coming after Corey DeAngelis over school choice, gets HILARIOUSLY whooped

Ben Shapiro takes Biden’s vile, BLATANT lie about white-on-black crime APART in receipt-filled thread

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!