Nothing to see here, nope. Just the Biden administration ‘looking at expanding how it monitors social media’ … almost as if they were looking for a reason or excuse to spy on Americans. The Restrict Act, anyone? Are you guys paying attention yet?

EXCLUSIVE: The Biden administration is looking at expanding how it monitors social media sites and chatrooms after U.S. intelligence failed to realize classified Pentagon documents circulated online for weeks, officials briefed on the matter say. https://t.co/LLbYED1vAI — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 12, 2023

From NBC News:

The Biden administration is looking at expanding how it monitors social media sites and chatrooms after U.S. intelligence agencies failed to spot classified Pentagon documents circulating online for weeks, according to a senior administration official and a congressional official briefed on the matter. The possible change in the intelligence-gathering process is just one potential shift as officials scramble to determine not only how the documents leaked but also how to prevent another damaging incident. President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were briefed about the disclosure last week, administration officials say, but the secret documents appeared online in early March on the Discord social media app, according to Bellingcat, the open-source investigative group. Some documents may have appeared as early as January, the group said.

The guy who found the docs is in trouble, not the guy who left them to be found.

Never forget that.

Glenn Greenwald went OFF (and as usual, it’s pretty spectacular):

Corporate journalists went to the Pentagon today to angrily demand they find ways to clamp down on secrets and ensure that no more leaks can happen. One specifically demanded they monitor Discord. Congrats to the "journalists" for getting less transparency and more monitoring: https://t.co/G9lLtcpHUG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 14, 2023

It is indescribably shocking and sickening that the nation's two largest media outlets were the ones who did the FBI's work and hunted for the leaker and outed him. But what they did at the Pentagon was only slightly less gross. Listen to our montage:https://t.co/5OLaDkOeTl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 14, 2023

The Biden admin was just lookin’ for a reason.

I cannot think of any event that shines more compelling and vivid light on the real function of the largest media corporations than how they helped find the leaker and demand the FBI arrest him. Tonight's @SystemUpdate_ episode examined all of this:https://t.co/sAwam8aWOE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 14, 2023

At the top of Tucker Carlson's program tonight, he reviewed the significant revelations these leaks provide – including proving the USG lied about its role in Ukraine – and then I spoke about how "journalists" did the FBI's job to hunt down the leaker:https://t.co/CBHZzKH91t — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 14, 2023

We used to joke about the media being the government’s lapdog … those jokes aren’t funny anymore.

Why didn’t they do this for the Vindman ‘leak’, which was absolutely a planned operation by the Democrats? — Island Brüce (Pu/to) (@Fishing_Huuker) April 14, 2023

It’s good when the Democrats do it or something.

Lefties always whine about a phantom "Big Switch" when it comes to racism. Yeah, they say, the Republican Party was instituted to end slavery, but the parties SWITCHED & NOW THEY are the racists. I can see a switch now. It was in journalism. From govt watchdogs to OVERSEERS. — 🍊🍊IHeartDagny – The 🍊Man Cometh🍊🍊 (@JBisRight) April 14, 2023

Weird, right?

Join the club.

YAY 2023.

