Nothing to see here, nope. Just the Biden administration ‘looking at expanding how it monitors social media’ … almost as if they were looking for a reason or excuse to spy on Americans. The Restrict Act, anyone? Are you guys paying attention yet?

From NBC News:

The Biden administration is looking at expanding how it monitors social media sites and chatrooms after U.S. intelligence agencies failed to spot classified Pentagon documents circulating online for weeks, according to a senior administration official and a congressional official briefed on the matter.

The possible change in the intelligence-gathering process is just one potential shift as officials scramble to determine not only how the documents leaked but also how to prevent another damaging incident.

President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were briefed about the disclosure last week, administration officials say, but the secret documents appeared online in early March on the Discord social media app, according to Bellingcat, the open-source investigative group. Some documents may have appeared as early as January, the group said.

The guy who found the docs is in trouble, not the guy who left them to be found.

Never forget that.

Glenn Greenwald went OFF (and as usual, it’s pretty spectacular):

The Biden admin was just lookin’ for a reason.

We used to joke about the media being the government’s lapdog … those jokes aren’t funny anymore.

It’s good when the Democrats do it or something.

Weird, right?

Join the club.

YAY 2023.

