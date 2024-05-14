George Stephanopoulos Admits the Deep State Is Real and 'Packed With Patriots'

The deep state, which used to be a right-wing conspiracy theory, is getting a makeover. There is a deep state, and it's made up of the millions of everyday workers who commute to D.C., sit at a desk, and keep the country running. Earlier this year, the New York Times put together a video claiming that the deep state is "actually kind of awesome."

Advertisement

ladies and gentlemen, the new york times pic.twitter.com/aXZWyG8oui — Mike Solana (@micsolana) March 19, 2024

Slate sort of got the ball rolling in 2022 with its hope that the deep state runs very deep. We mean, look how many swamp bureaucrats did everything they could to undermine President Donald Trump's administration.

If the “deep state” is simply bureaucrats trying to uphold decency and the rule of law, let’s hope it runs very deep indeed. https://t.co/rikPhg0yWn — Slate (@Slate) April 15, 2022

It's simply bureaucrats trying to uphold decency because, as you know, decency was on the ballot in 2020.

ABC News' George Stephanopoulos apparently has a new book to sell, and he went on "The View" to very receptive hosts. Stephanopoulos seems to have gotten the memo: there is a deep state, and it's just hard-working Americans keeping the country running every day.

The Deep State used to be a right wing conspiracy theory according to the media.



Now you have George Stephanopoulos happily proclaiming on the View that "The Deep State is packed with patriots.”

pic.twitter.com/NQ4hRtZmij — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 14, 2024

They serve the presidency, not the president. Yeah, they're all totally neutral politically and would never text about having an "insurance policy" that, say, Donald Trump would never be president.

Just remember that when these people use the word "patriot", it doesn't mean the same thing that it does when we use it.



"Patriotism" to these people means supporting whatever the federal government decides to do.



It has nothing to do with the constitution. — Festivus96 (@Festivus96) May 14, 2024

Yeah, we thought the word "patriot" was a red flag to the FBI.

Now the Deep State is a good guy helping you by spying on you and making sure you do or say the right things! — Mavjones.com (@Mavjonesdotcom) May 14, 2024

I am certain that in certain circles of Soviet Russia, and probably Putin's Russia, Stalin was/is considered a "patriot" too. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 14, 2024

Stephanopoulos is a disinformation operative. — Jimmy Walker (@JimmyWa76268102) May 14, 2024

Just another White House Democrat who seamlessly transitioned into the media, like Jen Psaki.

In other words the federal government is rogue and serving its own interests and that of corporate America. — H Stupak (@hstupak1) May 14, 2024

And as usual, what's going on is the exact opposite of what is true: it's packed with patriot-hating Marxists. — 🇺🇸✨Brett Kruschke ✞ (@bkru) May 14, 2024

George is a major part of the problem.



Angry, bitter, and willing to do whatever he’s told. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) May 14, 2024

The people Stephanopoulos describes here are not members of "the deep state." This is a lazy and cheap attempt to paint the deep state as righteous and those who oppose it as hypocritical. — David Mooney (@DJM727289) May 14, 2024

Advertisement

As we said above, the New York Times sort of kicked off that narrative earlier this year.

“And they do it anonymously” — Tayo (@TrulyTayo) May 14, 2024

His version of patriot is much different than most. — SincerelyCharity (@CharityAwakning) May 14, 2024

The Deep State has been exposed and now they are trying to put a positive spin on it 🤯 — Kim Holbert (@KimHolbert32) May 14, 2024

Fire all of them. The bureaucracy should be immediately cut in half. Instead we’re hiring 30,000 more IRS agents 🙄



You can’t make this up. — BostonsCommon (@BostonsCommon) May 14, 2024

Trump promised in his first term that he was going to drain the swamp, but he didn't. Here's hoping he's elected in November and fires everybody as his first act as president. Clear out all the roaches and start fresh.

***



