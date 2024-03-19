New York Times Decides the Deep State Is 'Actually Kind of Awesome'

You'll note that we put "actually kind of awesome" in quotation marks, while the New York Times put "deep state" in quotation marks. So it's not a conservative conspiracy theory? No, it actually exists and is awesome.

ladies and gentlemen, the new york times pic.twitter.com/aXZWyG8oui — Mike Solana (@micsolana) March 19, 2024

It’s not happening and it’s good that it is pic.twitter.com/G2OYn9LQBR — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 19, 2024

From the New York Times. Calling this Soviet would be too charitable. Closer to North Korean. How bizarre pic.twitter.com/DFshuy24JS — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 19, 2024

The excerpt reads:

When we hear "deep state," instead of recoiling, we should rally. We should think about the workers otherwise known as our public servants, the everyday superheroes who wake up ready to dedicate their careers and their lives to serving us. The are the Americans we employ. Even though their work is often invisible, it makes our lives better.

These everyday superheroes dedicated their careers to destroying the Trump administration, not to serving the public. And, no, their work was not invisible.

Also, I’m so old I remember when I was called names for referring to the “deep state.” By people now telling us to worship the deep state. https://t.co/wC7NKPo3oM — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 19, 2024

The average daily New York Times reader is college educated and I’d bet at least a quarter hold a graduate degree. But when the paper really wants to drive a point home they’ll do it as if they’re talking to a fourth grader — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 19, 2024

Kim Jong-Un, no relation to Molly, thinks they should dial back the slavish adoration a notch or two. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 19, 2024

Lol. Conservatives are extremists who need to rooted out. Liberals are everyday heros who are making our lives better. — J.L.K. (@JennaKe) March 19, 2024

There is nothing "public servant" about anyone in government.



They don't for one second believe they work for us. — Manderz65 (@haolegirl1965) March 19, 2024

Ah, we’re on “there is a deep state and that’s a good thing” today — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) March 19, 2024

Bizarre & a fantasy. Have they ever met any bureaucrats? They are not waking up dedicated to anything but making it through the day — DC Dummy (@SwampDummy) March 19, 2024

Servants? Serving us? Really? Using those words is extremely offensive to me. They consider themselves better than, above us. They live and work in the center of power. They weird enormous power. They were supposed to be servants, but they refused to yield their power. — ✝️ Dr Bobbie Bobbee 🇮🇱 (@Dr_BobbeeBobbie) March 19, 2024

Calling deep state workers "public servants" as they oppress their supposed superiors is a logic twist so tight and fast a black hole could actually develop in its wake... — Ned Buntline (@BuntlineNed) March 19, 2024

They are the mouthpiece of the state — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2024

Democracy is where a cabal of long term government staffers defies the will of the people because they think they know what's best. — Dan Peters (@TheDanPeters) March 19, 2024

They even took out an insurance policy to make sure we didn't choose the wrong person for president.

There is no way that’s a headline — purewisdom.sol (@purewisdomm) March 19, 2024

They shot a video!

It’s always awesome in a democracy to be secretly governed by unelected and unaccountable officials! — Todd Roy (@TheToddRoy) March 19, 2024

These everyday superheroes make our lives better every day by doing what they do. That's the dumbest thing we've ever heard.

***