New York Times Decides the Deep State Is 'Actually Kind of Awesome'

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

You'll note that we put "actually kind of awesome" in quotation marks, while the New York Times put "deep state" in quotation marks. So it's not a conservative conspiracy theory? No, it actually exists and is awesome.

The excerpt reads:

When we hear "deep state," instead of recoiling, we should rally. We should think about the workers otherwise known as our public servants, the everyday superheroes who wake up ready to dedicate their careers and their lives to serving us. The are the Americans we employ. Even though their work is often invisible, it makes our lives better.

These everyday superheroes dedicated their careers to destroying the Trump administration, not to serving the public. And, no, their work was not invisible. 

They even took out an insurance policy to make sure we didn't choose the wrong person for president.

They shot a video!

These everyday superheroes make our lives better every day by doing what they do. That's the dumbest thing we've ever heard.

***

