Really? Gov. Kevin Stitt Reportedly Announces Conditions for Graduating, Including Joining the Army

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt sounds incredibly based here, but his new program makes us uncomfortable. Graduation should be based on passing a certain number of classes, and the graduate should be free to do whatever he or she wants. While running for president, Al Gore promised that all graduates would attend college, which would be a disaster. Not everyone is cut out for college. But forcing them to either attend a trade school or join the military?

Advertisement

🚨New: Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced a new program requiring students to do 1 of the following to graduate



1. If a student is not accepted to college or trade school,or can't afford the cost, they will be required to join the Army



2. Be accepted into a college



3.… pic.twitter.com/A2CZjRfJH2 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) December 30, 2024

3. Be accepted into a trade school

What about the service industry? Civic maintenance, like collecting trash and filling potholes? Starting a business?

KOKH reports:

If not college, he says kids should be accepted into a CareerTech. Otherwise, Stitt says a student would have to be going into the army. "You have to have some kind of plan post-graduation to go get a great job." He also wants high schools to put a bigger focus on teaching kids about financial literacy. "Trying to help those young people get ready for the future."

Here’s the story: https://t.co/nH6hwR6ezE

It’s proposing big government as a solution to a societal problem while establishing that your life isn’t your own. Very FDR-esque. https://t.co/LMbaJmhgsK — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 30, 2024

Hard pass on mandatory conscription for starters. Terrible proposal - — WineNotWhine (@joelmartino1) December 30, 2024

This is crazy overreach. — Jennagirl (@NorthernJenna) December 30, 2024

Just no. — The Abiding Ken 🇺🇲 🍊 (@KenAbides) December 30, 2024

Clearly no one here has bothered actually reading the law... — M-Dub 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@WIclassic) December 30, 2024

Yeah, we have our doubts about The Calvin Coolidge Project's summation of the program. There has to be more to it than that.

Soooo what about all the kids who get out of school and go straight into the workforce? They will be stripped of their choice and forced to enlist? Talk about overreach. Who voted for this clown? — Daniel Phillips Music (@D_PhillipsMusic) December 30, 2024

There’s got to be some missing context here. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) December 30, 2024

Can’t possibly be real. What if the kid wants to work to take over the family farm or work on his or her own tech startup?



Many other legitimate options for an 18-year-old than just those three. — Noodles Now (@Noodles_Now) December 30, 2024

There must be more to the plan than this. No one would go for it. And we need people to enter the workforce and do unskilled labor. We're pretty sure some wires were crossed here between KOKH's report and The Calvin Coolidge Project's post.

Advertisement

I seriously doubt this is true. It would be unconstitutional. — Monte Takacs (@montetakacs) December 30, 2024

If this is the bill, this summary is completely wrong: https://t.co/Lwgnm4WhIt — Jason Lee (@jasondlee) December 30, 2024

From what I understand, it’s not currently part of legislation, just proposed ideas. I don’t see how it could pass legal scrutiny. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 30, 2024





We like the idea of more graduates attending trade schools and fewer attending college after we've seen the debt they accumulate for gender studies degrees.

***