Really? Gov. Kevin Stitt Reportedly Announces Conditions for Graduating, Including Joining the Army

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 30, 2024
Meme

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt sounds incredibly based here, but his new program makes us uncomfortable. Graduation should be based on passing a certain number of classes, and the graduate should be free to do whatever he or she wants. While running for president, Al Gore promised that all graduates would attend college, which would be a disaster. Not everyone is cut out for college. But forcing them to either attend a trade school or join the military?

3. Be accepted into a trade school

What about the service industry? Civic maintenance, like collecting trash and filling potholes? Starting a business?

KOKH reports:

If not college, he says kids should be accepted into a CareerTech.

Otherwise, Stitt says a student would have to be going into the army.

"You have to have some kind of plan post-graduation to go get a great job."

He also wants high schools to put a bigger focus on teaching kids about financial literacy.

"Trying to help those young people get ready for the future."

Yeah, we have our doubts about The Calvin Coolidge Project's summation of the program. There has to be more to it than that.

There must be more to the plan than this. No one would go for it. And we need people to enter the workforce and do unskilled labor. We're pretty sure some wires were crossed here between KOKH's report and The Calvin Coolidge Project's post.

We like the idea of more graduates attending trade schools and fewer attending college after we've seen the debt they accumulate for gender studies degrees.

***

