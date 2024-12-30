There's Always a Tweet: The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson ‘Eulogizes’ Jimmy Carter

Obviously, now is the time to remember the positives about the late former President Jimmy Carter. Most seem to agree that he was a great ex-president, but even that record has been sugarcoated. He seemed like a nice guy — we can say that much. And thanks to President Joe Biden, Carter is no longer the worst president in American history.

The Lincoln Project, which ostensibly is a group of conservatives who simply reject Donald Trump and his MAGA agenda, had some very kind words to say about Carter.

We are saddened to learn of the death of President Carter. President Carter’s enormous legacy extends beyond his four years serving as President, but also includes his post-Presidency work to support human rights and build democratic institutions throughout the world.



We… pic.twitter.com/qgCD2oKjsD — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 29, 2024

We commemorate the former President for his efforts to help emerging nations manage fair elections and adopt democratic traditions. President Carter’s dedication to public service and extending liberty around the world should be a model to every American. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends.

That's very classy.

However, The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson isn't the classiest guy, and there's always a tweet from his days as an actual Republican that comes back to haunt him.

We congratulate whoever wrote The Lincoln Project's statement — they did a nice job. We're thinking it wasn't Wilson.

***