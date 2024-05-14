But Tell Us More About Gun Control, Dems: Man Who Sprayed DC Neighborhood With AR-15 Already Out on Bond

The Left can scream and yell and engage in political theater over gun control all they want, but at the end of the day, don't listen to what they say, pay attention to what they do.

Namely -- how they let loose violent criminals who commit gun crimes while saying your firearms are the problem and should be confiscated.

18 year old sprays Washington DC neighborhood with 26 rounds from an AR-15. (He's shooting at a car with 4 people in it but misses.) DC judge frees suspect on bond. He's out right now. From @DailyMail: https://t.co/pl1mMuZNXd pic.twitter.com/m31kYsASI7 — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 14, 2024

It's a miracle people didn't die.

More from The Daily Mail:

A Washington DC judge has sparked backlash after releasing a teenager accused of spraying a sleepy neighborhood with bullets from an AR-15. Judge Lloyd U. Nolan Jr., a self-described 'woke' magistrate judge on the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, ruled that Amonte Moody, 18, be released on bail ahead of his trial. The 18-year-old allegedly peppered a street with 26 rounds while targeting a car of four people at 2:30am on April 22, with Ring doorbell footage capturing a suspect shooting wildly from the hip with the assault rifle.

Just maddening.

Must’ve been the gun’s fault once again. — Anthony Amore (@anthonymamore) May 14, 2024

Must've been.

Disbar the judge and send a serious message that any DA or judge that makes these radical decisions will lose their license. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) May 14, 2024

Yes, they should.

But don't you dare walk around the capitol with a flag. — Matt Raff (@mraff0224) May 14, 2024

Nope. You'll go to prison for a very long time.

Don't gunsmith, either.

This is how they keep the “crime numbers down” — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 14, 2024

Yes it is.

When it's not a crime, it doesn't count.

That's the Democrat gun control in action... — Forsyth County Republican Party (@FCNCGOP) May 14, 2024

Yes it is.

J6ers were in solitary confinement for unlawful parading for years.

But this violent criminal…immediately back on the streets. No problem.

Same jurisdiction. https://t.co/zgqduDftsm — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) May 14, 2024

A two-tiered justice system.

More gun control legislation is needed in order to stop things like this from happening. https://t.co/jgFisF8X3H — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 14, 2024

That'll solve the problem.

If he were white we'd be having Serious Conversations about banning assault weapons. https://t.co/ht5WhBgWpI — Kaya (@sisterinferior) May 14, 2024

He'd also still be behind bars.

We have gun laws, they aren't used. Not even in DC https://t.co/OiHUexrCcs — PollySolipsism (@PollySpin) May 14, 2024

That's the problem: the laws already on the books are not enforced.

You don't have to be black pilled to understand that this isn't random or a one off. Releasing violent criminals is democrat dogma at this point. https://t.co/0JbF2qgdYc — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) May 14, 2024

It is. The chaos is the point.

Lulz. DC deserves all of this. https://t.co/diodaJKvhL — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) May 14, 2024

You get what you vote for.

bUt DeMoCrAts ArE dOiNg EvErYtHiNg PoSsIbLe To StOp GuN vIoLeNcE 🤡👇 https://t.co/l3Udyu1L6s — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) May 14, 2024

Except putting criminals in jail for a long, long time.

They turned him loose because they want to continue blaming guns for the mayhem he causes https://t.co/AQ4qHbphJw — Mark 🥓🍌🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) May 14, 2024

BINGO.